Solomon Islands and China agreed to establish a strategic development framework

Solomon Islands and the Peoples Republic China last week agreed to establish a strategic development framework aimed at developing the country to meet its 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare announced this latest cooperation between the two countries at a press conference yesterday on arrival from a weeklong visit to China.

PM Sogavare speaking to the media on Monday

According to Sogavare, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Framework is to achieve the SDG 2030 for Solomon Islands, particularly in areas such as, poverty alleviation, food security, pandemic response and vaccines, financing for development, climate change and green development, industrialization, digital economy in the digital area, economic cooperation and trade, people’s livelihood and security and social stability.

Sogavare described the visit as successful and fruitful as the two countries discussed issues of mutual interests, but most importantly Solomon Islands development aspirations.

“We agreed that we need to establish a formal Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Framework that will develop Solomon Islands and help us meet the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. None of our bilateral or multilateral partners have made this suggestion,” Sogavare said.

“This is why I am excited about this Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Framework because it may very well be the answer to, not all, but most of our challenges,” he added.

During the visit Sogavare also discussed the Global Development Initiative which Solomon Islands is a party to. This is an initiative by President Xi Jinping and is China’s response to the 2030 Agenda to assist countries on the timely achievement of these SDGs by revitalizing global development partnerships, and promoting stronger, greener and healthier global development.

Sogavare also discussed aligning the country’s National Development Strategy with the Belt and Road Initiative and explore how Solomon Islands can achieve its National Development Strategy by creating more synergies between BRI and NDS.

