SI- PRC sign MOU on Disaster and Emergency Response

Solomon Islands and the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation in Disaster Risk Reduction and Emergency Response during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to China.

This MOU is one of the nine cooperation agreements which was established between the Solomon Islands Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology and the Ministry of Emergency Management of the People’s Republic of China.

The cooperation provided in the MOU will cover emergency supply systems and contingency plans between Solomon Islands and China.

In addition, it will enable the sharing of information on disasters and disaster reduction measures between both parties.

It will also provide for disaster monitoring, early warning systems and remote sensing cooperation, and search and rescue capacity building.

In terms of capacity building, this MOU will also provide for trainings and reciprocal visit between both parties and also the implementation of strengthened coordination between Solomon Islands and People’s Republic of China.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said on Monday that this cooperation is critical to enhance Solomon Islands capability and response to natural disasters.

Solomon Islands is a natural disaster prone countries in the Pacific region having experienced some the worst disasters such as tropical cyclones, flooding, tsunamis and earthquakes.

