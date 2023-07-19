Director NTD participates in Traffic Exchange Program

Submit Release
Director Foufaka on patrol with the AFP Traffic Team.

Director National Traffic Department (NTD) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Superintendent (Supt) William Foufaka, recently visited Canberra, Australia, as part of a RSIPF and Australian Federal Police (AFP) Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) exchange.

Supt. Foufaka was provided an opportunity to visit and observe how the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Road Policing conducted operations and how such capabilities may assist the RSIPF planning for the Pacific Games in November.

During the two-week exchange, the Director who was accompanied by his AFP counterpart Advisor Kevin Shaw joined ACT Road Policing on operational duties, including proactive patrolling, breath and drug testing, scene management, priority driving, collision management and investigation, operational planning and execution of major sporting events.

They also received an informative briefing from the AFP media and digital engagement team on the development and implementation of a traffic communication and media strategy, which will assist with planning for RSIPF Traffic leading up to and continuing after PG23.

During the exchange program the Director not only formed strong relationships with his hosts, but also renewed some old acquaintances, catching up with AFP members who previously worked alongside the RSIPF on previous occasions in Solomon Islands.

At a time when road safety is an emerging issue in the Pacific region the exchange provided an opportunity for enhanced cooperation and shared learning between the RSIPF and ACT Road Policing as part of the Pacific policing family.

On arrival, as a result of the exchange program, the Director has now implemented several new traffic policing initiatives and strategies which aims to assist safe traffic practices across Solomon Islands.

//End//

-RSIPF Press

