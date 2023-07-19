PHILIPPINES, July 19 - Press Release

July 18, 2023 Transcript | Press Conference of Senate President Migz Zubiri SP ZUBIRI: Good morning, everyone. Katatapos lang ng pirmahan ng Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) Bill. It is now a law, at high spirits po ang mga legislators kanina. Of course, the President was there, together with the members of the Cabinet and may several members of the Senate and the House of Representatives. Very upbeat ang feeling kanina at medyo excited na ang Pangulo and economic team to be able to highlight the MIF to the world, for other investors to come in and support the fund. Binanggit rin po ng Pangulo na excited na rin po sila mag-umpisa o magsagawa na ng mga list of priority projects for the MIF. Hopefully the SONA, may mababanggit po siyang mga concrete projects for the use of the Fund. Q: Was there any request, instruction or advise from the President because Congress will have an oversight committee? SP ZUBIRI: Wala naman. Yung statement niya kanina is a general speech and I'm sure that you can download the speech he made earlier. Nagpaliwanag lang po siya sa mga haka-haka, mga kritisismo na sabi daw, and I am saying verbatim, sabi ni Presidente, ang akala ng tao bibili kami ng mga yate, mga eroplano, nanakawin namin yung pera. And he said that Congress put enough safeguards. First of all, hindi mangyayari yon under his watch, and secondly ang sabi niya, ang daming safeguards na nilagay ng Kongreso. I'm very proud na tayo dito sa Senado ay nakalagay po ng napakaraming pahina ng safeguards, when it comes to the selection of the leadership of the MIF up to the two pages of penalties for the misuse of the funds. We're very proud of our version, although nagkaroon ng kaunting controversy kasi nagkaroon ng double, double provisions of the same prescriptive period, actually. And as I have mentioned, it was an honest mistake of the staff. Nahihiya nga yung mga staff namin noong nangyari... It was just an honest mistake. No sinister motive or any of that. Lesson learned, and one of the lessons learned in this experience is to make sure to have a clean copy before we approve it on Third and Final Reading, even if it is a Certified Measure. Para sa ganoon, wala nang mga pangyayaring ito. Q: Sa Palace sir, sabi po ninyo, very upbeat there, gearing up na yung mga projects that they would like to invest on. Ano-anong projects ang possible na unahin para kumita agad yung Investment Fund? SP ZUBIRI: One of the discussions was actually on the issue of building the Cavite to Bataan bridge. It could be a tolling bridge, malaking bridge yan, it is a huge bridge that would connect Metro Manila through Cavite to Bataan. I think that will cut the travel time for many of the... maraming mga pumapasok sa Manila Port Harbour, sa ICTSI, dinadala itong mga 40ft, 20ft containers pa sa Central Luzon and also Bataan, AFAD. It will cut the travel time into a third. For example, what would be a three to four-hour drive, alam po ni Dave Torres yan, ang aking assistant dito dahil siya po ay taga Bataan. What would be a three to four-hour drive to Bataan will now only take 45 minutes passing through CAVITEX and the new Cavite-Bataan interlink bridge. Napakaganda non. Made-decongest din po ang NLEX, sa inyo dito, sa ating mga kapatid dito na umuuwi ng North, wala na po kayo masyado makikitang mga malalaking container vans and of course, mga trucks pwede nang dumaan dito sa interlink bridge na ito. Exciting times because that will also be a wonder and feat. Diba pinupuntahan, ginawang tourist spot na 'yong Cebu-Mactan, 'yong bagong Cebu-Mactan bridge at ginagawa po nilang highlight ng Cebu City, I think it will also be a a good sign to see, and show that we are actually spending a lot of our focus now on our infrastructure projects. So maganda po 'yan. Q: Sir, para maintindihan lang po ng publiko, how will the government or the sovereign fund gain -- paano kikita from these bridges? SP ZUBIRI: Hindi naman kaya ng sovereign fund pondohan lahat 'yan. Ano 'yan eh, hundreds of billions yata 'yong bridge na 'yan, eh -- so magkakaroon po, P170 billion, right? So, ayaw mo namang ilagay lahat ng pondo ng MIF doon sa tulay na 'yon, so ang mangyayari doon, magkakaroon ng consortium with, there will be, of course, private partners. Papasok maybe, 40, 50, 60 percent investor, what's going to happen after the completion ng tulay, may toll po 'yan. Mangongolekta po ng toll fee. So 'yong toll fee na 'yan, pupunta po 'yan, babalik po 'yan sa Maharlika Investment Fund. So kung 60-percent owner po sila ng tulay, they will get 60 percent of the profit of the toll road. So, iyan na po ang mangyayari d'yan. So, lalaki, may magandang investment tayo, syempre napakaraming laborers ang kukunin po natin, manggagawa, para gawin ng tulay na ito, so it's a force multiplier. Economic-wise, it's a force multiplier for Cavite and Bataan, dadami po ang magkakaroon ng trabaho doon, at the same time, 'pag tapos na, d'yan po magkaka-income ang Maharlika Investment Fund sa pagsingil ng tolls. Another thing that I can see, for example, if they invest in the NGCP. NGCP, right now, is earning so much money kasi transmission line 'yan, nakakabit na lahat 'yan eh, so automatic magkakaroon din ng income ang Maharlika Investment Fund d'yan sa pagsingil ng kuryente 'di ba, dahil mayroon talagang transmission fees na sinisingil po sa ating mga binabayad sa kuryente. So, these are some of the examples, and I'm sure the economic team that will head the Maharlika Investment Fund will make sure that it is effectively and efficiently utilized, ang pondo na ito, at kikita po ang gobyerno dito. Q: Sir, ngayong pirmado na ni Presidente ang MIF at batas na, chance ba ito para mawala na ang mga concerns at fear ng mga economists from UP na nagsasabing hindi daw ito makakatuling sa ating economy? SP ZUBIRI: I think, alam mo, halos lahat ng bansa sa Southeast Asia may investment fund, eh. So, tayo na lang ang nahuli. Ang kagandahan ng investment fund na ito, makakapondo ito ng mga proyekto na hindi na natin kailangang mangutang pa. For example, 'yong binanggit ko kanina, 'yong tulay, 'yong interlink bridge between Cavite and Bataan. Kung hindi po natin gagamitan ng MIF 'yan, Maharlika Investment Fund, uutangin po natin 'yan from Korea or Japan. So, mangungutang na naman tayo. Tataas na naman, lolobo na naman ang ating utang dito sa kwartong ito. So, I think that's the problem there. Kaya, ang kagandahan nitong MIF, it will not disturb the fiscal stability of our country. It will not add to the loans of our country, and of every individual nation. Kasi mataas na po 'yong debt-to-GDP ratio, I think it's 63 percent. So, ayaw nating dagdagan 'yan. We don't want to increase the debt-to-GDP ratio, so that's why we created this fund. And this fund will be utilized, the funding or the funds kept by the government agencies such as Land Bank and DBP, that are only in the bank -- nandoon lang sa bank, hindi nagagalaw -- ang kita nila ay napakaliit, less than 0.001 percent, it's like cost of money, so now we will utilize that fund, under this law, to be able to create projects, to create more jobs, to create economic activity without a single loan from the World Bank, IMF, or any financial institution. Q: Immediately, mararamdaman natin 'yong benefit? O it will take time? SP ZUBIRI: It will take time. It will take time. Kasi syempre 'yong projects, 'di ba, tinatayo 'yan for several years. Siguro 'yong interlink bridge na 'yan, maybe 5 to 6 years. Probably, matapos 'yan, 2028, 2029. So it will take time. But, I think, sound ang mga proposal ng ating economic team and maybe we'll learn more during the SONA of the President. Q:Possible na next admin ang makikinabang dito sir? SP ZUBIRI: Possible next admin unless it's other projects na medyo mas mababa ang shelf life or yung construction time. But definitely next admin will be benefiting from the Maharlika Investment Fund. So, ang tingin ng Presidente nito long-term. For the next generation. Q:Anong pakinabang ng pangkaraniwang tao dito sa Maharlika Fund? SP ZUBIRI: Well ang pakinabang nyan ay increased economic activity kung saan gagamitin ang Maharlika Investment Fund. Kase itong MIF hindi ito mamimili ng stocks sa stock market, hindi po ganun. Ang direction ng MIF ay ilagay ang pondo na yan, like for example, palalaguin nila, papagandahin nila ang agricultural sector. So ang MIF can be utilized to, for example, I'm thinking out of the box here, it's my personal opinion, but pwede nilang i-invest ito for example in agricultural industrialization, or building of feed mills, building of rice mills in areas na walang rice mill. We can get a government institution to run it kung saan yung ating mga rice farmers ay hindi na po kailangan pumunta pa sa mga byahero, sa mga traders o mga rice millers na kung saan pinagsasamantalahan sila ng mababang presyo diba? So, isa po yan sa mga out-of-the-box suggestions to the President. So, makikinabang ang mga farmers dito. We can also, as I said, major infrastructure projects kung saan libo-libo pong mga kababayan natin ang mabibigyan ng trabaho dahil tatayuan nila ito ng malalaking tulay, mga malalaking kalsada, mga tollways. So, malaking bagay din po yan and of course in the advent of the El Niño and climate change, ang gusto ni Presidente, binanggit niya sa akin, "I would also invest Migz in a lot pf renewable energy projects" para po bumaba ang presyo ng kuryente. Dahil kung fossil fuel projects napakamahal; imported pa, ang gusto niya more renewable, more solar, more wind turbines, more hydroelectric projects. Like his father before him, that built all the dams and I think we should also look at more water impounding projects kase kung naaalala ninyo bago magkaroon ng sobrang daming ulan nung isang araw na nagbaha, prior to that akala natin El Niño, mainit, nagkakaproblema tayo sa water rationing. Alam ninyo sa ibang bansa napakasimple ng kanilang sagot diyan, they all have small, medium and large water impounding projects mga dams para magkaroon po ng sapat na supply ng tubig. Biruin mo sa disyerto sa Estados Unidos sa Nevada, yung Grand Canyons, eh disyerto yan walang tubig dyan, walang ulan, it only rains maybe one week of the year. Pero dahil sa one week na yan nailalagay po nila lahat sa isang magandang dam, which is the Hoover Dam, which is where they get all their water and electricity needs. So kailangan nating pagisipan yan in the light of climate change na baka magkaroon ng mga climatic changes na kung saan apektado ang ating water system and electricity supply. So I think the President is excited to move towards that direction, more renewables using the MIF as the fund source. Q: More on jobs? SP Zubiri: More on jobs, direct jobs yes. Q: Sir, isa po sa sinasabi ng mga critics is dahil investment po ito ay possible pa rin ang risk? With all the projects that you mentioned, do you think may chance po ba talaga na malugi ito? SP ZUBIRI: Like any fund, I think the most important thing is piliin natin ang tamang tao na mamumuno ng fund na ito. There's always a risk in any fund. But for example, kung tatanungin nyo ako, may oversight function naman ang Senado at Kongreso, hindi ako papayag na ilagay niyo yan sa stock market. Dahil ang stock market taas-baba, taas-baba, right now, medyo patay ang stock market. So talagang hindi tayo papayag na ilagay doon. Kung imprastraktura naman I think it is money well spetn kasi gagawa tayo ng tulay for example. Yung MIF can also fund the One Visayas project, program kung saan iko-connect po natin ang Panay Island to Guimaras to Negros and then from Negros maglalagay po tayo ng tulay connecting to Cebu and then from Cebu connecting to Bohol. Ang ganda di ba, ang mangyayari niyan toll roads, pero ang kagandahan nito for tourism. And why is it good for tourism? Because you can have breakfast in Tagbilaran and dinner in Boracay. Kotse lang dala nyo, di na kayo kailangan lumipad pa. Ilang oras lang yun. Daraan, ang gandang road trip nun. Breakfast in Tagbilaran, Bohol drive ka going to Cebu and then up Cebu to Negros Oriental, passing through Dumaguete and then going to Santander, Cebu you go up and then you take now the ro-ro going towards Bohol, Iloilo pala. Panay-Iloilo. Basically Panay Island. Basically that will be beef up tourism. Pero ang lalaki ng pondong kailangan dyan, hindi kaya ng local government at ng DPWH. Pero with MIF they can do it. And because of that tataas ang turismo dito sa mga lugar na ito at economic activity. For example, Cebu, walang tubig, nagdedesalinate na sila ng tubig. They have a desalination plant that cost so much money. All they need to do is connect Bohol, why? Maraming tubig ang Bohol. Bohol has a lot of water system, yung spring water system na pwedeng ilagay thru the bridge that Maharlika Investment Fund could build. So there are so many advantages that we can have. Now, we have a fund that that does not restrict us from mere borrowing, baka tumaas ulit ang loans ng ating bansa. So napaka-exciting ng fund na ito, properly implemented. That's why the fund is only as good as the team that manages it. So let us hope that the President will assign a good team for the MIF. Q: Sir, kapag hindi toll bridge anag iinvestan, paano po ang balik ng pondo? SP ZUBIRI: Yung economic activity na binanggit ko, that's the favorable outcome of this project. Ito ang secondary advantage ng projects na itinatayo doon, which is labor, jobs, increase in tourism and economic activity in the area. Pero ang pondo ng Maharlika Fund dyan, lahat ng toll bridges kinokolektahan natinng toll fee, so yung toll fee na po yan back to the Maharlika Investment Fund. That's their income. Q: So Sir, puro toll bridges? SP ZUBIRI: That's only my example. I don't know what they are planning. I'm not part of the executive. Pero yan po ang example na ibinibigay ko dahil yan ang pinag-uusapan namin as possible investment. It could be toll, it could be energy, as I have said possible investment on the renewable energy para bumaba ang presyo ng kuryente, investment in NGCP para lalong bumaba po ang presyo ng kuryente at magkakaroon na po ng pondo para sa connectivity between Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao grid dahil hindi po gumagastos ang NGCP ngayon. Tinatago lang nila ang pera nila. Kabig nang kabig ayaw nilang mag-capital outlay. With the investment from Maharlika they can now connect Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao electricity grids. Kasi may stranded power ang Mindanao, ibig sabihin ang dami naming kuryente sa mindanao, hindi namin mapadala sa Luzon kung saan kulang, which under the initial proposal of the NGCP, when we initiated the franchise of the NGCP, sagot ng NGCP na i-interconnect ang main islands na ito. Hindi pa nila ginagawa. Out of frustration of the President, sabi niya let's invest in NGCP para we can demand na gawin itong mga projects na ito. That will help bring down the price of electricity. Q: Oversight function po ng Congress pwede nyang pigilan ang projects ng MIF? SP ZUBIRI: We can recommend to the economic team na mag-ingat sila sa mga ganitong investment. And I think if you get a reputable financial group to run it, galing sa pribadong sektor, talagang aalagaan nila ang pondong yun. Minimizing the risk. Hindi ko sinasabing walang risk. Q: Before po sila mag-invest pwedeng harangin ng Congress? SP ZUBIRI: Hindi naman harangin, we can can invite them, we can convene the committee, papatawag head ng MIF, tanungin ano plano nilang investments at pwede i-question kung bakit ito ang gagawin sa pondong ito. Q: How sure are we na hindi mag-veer away sa law ang IRR? SP ZUBIRI: Marami po tayong batas na ipinasa na nagkaroon ng kaibahan dahil sa IRR. As a matter of fact, sa proposal ni Senator Tolentino, one time, to lead a panel to take it up to the Supreme Court. They can actually do that. And I support that. I support Sen. Tolentino's call na gumawa po tayo or kwestyunin natin sa Supreme Court ang IRR na ito na sa tingin namin na hindi po kasama sa batas. Maybe we should come up with test case. We look for particular law and we look for IRR na hindi tumutugma sa batas. Talagang gagamitin natin ang oversight function ng Kongreso, that's why we created the oversight committee for MIF. Gusto namin makita ang IRR bago nila ma-implement ito or aprubahan ng iba't ibang ahensya na dapat ito ay tugma sa batas. So we'll be on top of the situation. Q: How confident po ang Senate na maipapasa ang priority bills? SP ZUBIRI: We have commitment kasama ko po si Senator Villanueva at nagbigay kami ng commitment on 20 bills na gagawing batas by December 2023 bago tayo mag-December break. Pinangako namin by December maipasa namin ito. Of course, there are several pet bills of senators na itutulak namin, isa doon is legislated wage hike, we can call happy bills. Q: Aside from stocks, saan nyo ididiscourage ang MIC? SP ZUBIRI: Yah, because stock market dito sa atin, comatose, marami kasing gustong magdelist. Wala nang sigla ang ating stock market. Investments in corporations that could be losing. Kasi pwede rin sila mag-invest sa private corporations. We have to make sure private corporations are sound and stable -- bigla na lang kung mangyari baka bigla na lang mag-collapse. Example, NGCP okay langm but if other companies mahirap. San Miguel Corporation pwede, they can invest in blue chip. Maganda naman ang dibidendo maibabalik din. I will discourage them sa start-up companies. Maybe they should limit it to public infrastructure projects that have returns of investments. Q: Ano ang qualifications of appointees? SP ZUBIRI: May inilagay po tayo sa panukala o dito sa ating batas, meron tayong inilagay na ilang pahina na qualifications na uupo sa MIC. Magkakaroon ng shortlist ang Pangulo, parang JBC ito. They'll choose the best of the best. Dadaan sa butas ng karayom ang uupo ng manager ng investment fund. Dadaan po siya sa proseso. The President cannot just say out of his mind. It will have to go through a process. Q: Pero wala nang say ang Congress? SP ZUBIRI: Wala pong CA. Wala po. Unless we convene the oversight committee, and recommend to the President sino pipiliin? It's more recommendatory. Q: Resolution on UNGA SP ZUBIRI: I support Senator Risa's proposal to take back to the United Nations General Assembly itong issue natin sa West Philippine Sea. Obvioulsy, we should not stop on the arbitral ruling. Na-award na sa atin yan. Ang problema, 7 years nang dinaan ng arbitral ruling na yan at every day there are violations of our exclusive economic zone by repeated incursions and bullying of Chinese Coast Guards. Ang sabi ko nga let's gather enough photographic, video evidence at isumbong uli sa UN na di tinutupad ang desisyon. Hindi papansinin ng China, but dapat malaman ng UNGA ano ang nangyayari. Kung ipinakita natin sa kanila ang base na itinayo ng China sa mga lugar na ito, sa tingin ko magagalit din sila. Sabi ko nga nung nasa Reed Bank sila ang sabi nila ay wala naman po kaming bina-violate kasi sa amin yun. It is totally illogical to conclude na sa kanila yun. Ang Reed Bank ay 80 nautical miles from Palawan. Ang layo ng China, 600 nautical miles. That is right beside the Philippines' part of EEZ and the traditional and fishing grounds of Filipino fishermen, kapag may barkong Chin,a makikita mo from Northern Palawan. I call it creeping invasion, palapit nang palapit sa Pilipinas. I find it totally illogical for them to conclude that it is their territory. Just look at the map and you will see who is telling the truth. If we do not do a push back baka andun na sila sa El Nido, Palawan at iclaim na rin nila yan. Q: On FPRRD and Xi meeting? SP ZUBIRI: I just saw that news, I don't want to comment kasi di ko alam circumstances, baka that's a private visit lang. Importante this coming week we will pass a strongly worded resolution of our disgust, of our frustrations, anger, as shown by Pulse Asia, of the people on the repeated incursions. I think that is the most important is the stand of Senate, 95 percent of senators are in unison pagdating po sa condemnation sa tinatawag ko ngang creeping invasion. Q: May influence pa ba si FPRRD? SP ZUBIRI: Again, I don't want to comment, I don't know what transpired. Ang akin lang hopefully, the Senate will come up with solid stand with this issue. At mahalaga na malaman ng UN na sa pitong taon lalong lumapit pa sila sa ating bansa at kailangan natin ng tulong ng international community an icondemn ito. Q: Can we call it a resolution stating condemnation? SP ZUBIRI: We are going to, it will be part of the whereas clauses, but it will be a resolution supporting recommendation for the government to take this back to UN. For them to see the continued incursion and repeated bullying tactics, within our exclusive economic zone. Q: Different from UNGA? SP ZUBIRI: The UN is the United Nations General Assembly. They came up with an arbitral ruling, 7 years ago, that arbitral ruling has not been followed and we will show what has transpired and the repeated incursions and reclamation, including reclamation on international waters. These are international waters where freedom of navigation is respected. Kahit anong barko, taga-France, Spain, there should be guaranteed freedom of navigation. Hindi yung may bansa na hinaharang pa. This is international waters. This is international waters. This is in the middle of the West Philippine Sea and South China Sea. Unfortunately, kineclaim nila lahat. That is not right. Under the UNCLOS and civilized society, these areas are supposed to be free to navigate. Q: The reso is different from Senator Risa's? SP ZUBIRI: I haven't seen her reso. I support her in principle. Pwede namang i-amend, Risa naman will be open to amendment. We don't have to file another resolution. Q: Consolidated expression? SP ZUBIRI: Yes and we will continue to do so while they are continuing these incursions. While the DFA is diplomatic, the Senate doesn't have to be diplomatic. The Senate is the expression of your sentiments. Let me repeat, the Pulse Asia survey, 75% are in favor and only 14 % are not in favor of strengthening US ties, militarily, on the issue of the West Philippine Sea. Sa other surveys that I have seen 80% ang approval rating sa US, negative po ang rating sa China. I'm not trying to pick a fight, just stating the fact, galit na galit na ang ating mga kababayan sa pang-aabuso sa lugar natin. Q: Malabo bang panghawakan ng admin na kahit an inch of our territory hindi mawawala? SP ZUBIRI: Yes, absolutely. That's why we are fighting back we are pushing back. And the President agrees with us. Q: Satisfied pa ba sa statements ni PBBM? SP ZUBIRI: Independent body naman ang Senado. The Senate is the last bastion of democracy. As time and time again, we push for policy on issues of foreign relations, of industries so we are also help dictate policy for government. It is important to maintain independence. If the President wants to be diplomatic about it, we don't have to be held by that diplomacy, we can express our sentiments as we should be. It is a nationalist issue, it is an issue of territory. Ayoko magising nang wala na ang Palawan sa atin. If we don't push back now, like what Vietnam is doing, ginagawa po ito ng Vietnam ngayon pinupush back nila ang China, binan nila ang Barbie movie dahil sa nine dash line, ganun katindi ang kanilang galit. At walang nagcomplain. Q: Mas may bearing kung si Presidente ang magsasalita? SP ZUBIRI: He is familiar with the issue, as a matter of fact ilang beses na niya tinawag ang Chinese Ambassador to Malacañang to explain. I don't want to short guess what is going on. Let's wait for the SONA baka he might say something about the West Philippine Sea issue, baka may sasabihin sya doon na magandang pakinggan at magulat tayong lahat. We will wait. Q: Hindi naman kayo nakukulangan? SP ZUBIRI: No, I'm actually happy with what the administration is doing. Dinadagdagan po nila ang gray ships at white ships natin doon. Kasi kung policy po ng gobyerno na wag tayong lumaban, walang ipapadala na barko doon ang Navy at Coast Guard ship doon. That means they are in unison to protect our sea lanes. Definitely kung opposite direction ng Pangulo, walang mga barkong nagpapatrol. Nadagdagan din ang military training. Q: Yung Senate po ba do you intend to allocate additional budget for the construction of artificial islands? SP ZUBIRI: Absolutely. As a matter of fact magdaragdag akong pondo for Pag-asa Island. On my personal capacity gagawa kami ng amendments, papagandahin natin ang facilities doon, gagawa kami maternity clinic sa Pag-asa Island. May 1,000 palang nakatira doon, di makapunta sa Palawan, nanganganak sila doon, wala silang facilities. So I committed na magdaragdag kami ng pondo para sa healthcare facilities and classroom buildings para makita nila na mimahal sila ng ating mga kababayan at minamahal po sila ng gobyerno. We are also committed to giving a desalination facility for the island. Sa Ayungin Shoal we are discussing with our friends in military paano natin sila matutulungan for additional protection of Marines. Q: Definitely there will be more funding assistance SP ZUBIRI: Yes. And Sen Angara made a commitment to add NEP or GAA budget for the AFP. Lalo na sa Air Force and Navy and Marines. Q: On Maritime Zone Bill SP ZUBIRI: I'm in favor of that, as a matter of fact, gusto ko pong mangyari yun, tulad ng China they passed a maritime act, under their local law, yung nine dash line daw lahat kanila. I think the Philippines should follow suit, pass a maritime law defining our exclusive economic zone that was awarded to us. Q: Kailan kaya? SP ZUBIRI: Kasama na yan sa priority measure of the Senate. We will try to pass it. Q: On ICC SP MIGZ: I don't want to preempt the decision of the ICC. I'll comment after the decision is made. Q: Si Bato as member ng Senate, meron kayong pwedeng gawin? SP MIGZ: He will always be accorded the protection, unless he is proven guilty. Katulad ng ginawa natin kay Trillanes—we also stood, I was majority leader at that time, unless there is a warrant of arrest in a local court we cannot give him up, especially during session days. He is protected by the Senate. Same with Senator Bato, if there is no local warrant for his arrest, he should be accorded the respect as senator of the Republic. Q: If there is ICC warrant, he can seek refuge here? SP ZUBIRI: We have a local justice system, we have our DOJ, we have a Secretary of Justice. We have our own laws. Usual root niyan, the ICC will apply with the local country, kapag naghahabol sila ng other personality, the ICC should coordinate with local courts. Q: Pending resolution on ICC SP MIGZ: I think that is a matter for the executive to discuss. That is an executive decision to be made. Particularly on the decision of the court, DOJ na yun. Q: SP last na lang, yung basic education hindi na daw nakagraduate sa siksikang classroom, yung mga teachers mababang sweldo. Ano kaya magagawa ng Kongreso? SP ZUBIRI: Meron EdCom 2, Education Commission 2, ang ganda po ng recommendation ni Chairman [Sen. Win] Gatchalian, Senator Win, and Congressman Roman. Nag-usap nga kami ni Cong. Roman kanina at nilapitan niya ako na sana yung mga recommendations ng EdCom 2 itutulak ng executive at legislative bodies in terms of budget allocation dahil kulang ang classrooms, kulang ang teachers, mababa ang sahod at kulang ng allowance ang ating mga teachers. Kulang ng equipment. We are so backwards pagdating sa ating educational sector. The Vice President is doing her best. She just assumed office for one year. She's doing a very difficult job. Trying to repair the damage that has been done, particularly in the pandemic na hindi tayo nag-face to face instruction. We have to fix that problem. Kailangan natin tutukan ang edukasyon ng ating kabataan. I'm fully supportive. As the Senate, we are fully supportive of the recommendation of Edcom 2, particularly on the budgeting request for modernizing our equipment, teachers' education and training kasi yung style ng training nila minsan ay outdated na po. Like for example, yung mga anak ko sa grade school, they are doing Singapore math. I think we are still doing the traditional math. Basically memorizing the equation. Memorizing the multiplication and subtraction. Ibang bansa iba yung systema. We really need to look at the recommendation of EdCom 2. Q: Sa mga hearing, kelangan pa ba ng health protocol? SP: Wala naman sigurong antigen. Q: Papayagan ba lahat ang mga online attendance? SP: That will be a prerogative of the chairperson. Pumayag po tayo ng online zoom meeting for committee level. I mentioned to the chairperson, it is your prerogative. For example, Blue Ribbon, ayaw na ni Sen. Tolentino ng online. Kasi totoo naman. Ang hirap naman mailabas ang katotohanan kung siya ay nasa Zoom bukod sa witness or whoever the resource person na tinatanong niyo. It depends, I think bukas may hearing on my Bamboo Bill, it is Bamboo research and development, pwede naman yung taga UP Los Baños sa UP Los Baños na lang siya magZoom. Pero depending on the Committee. It the Committee needs the presence of the particular resource person, then the chairperson can declare na it will be face to face. Session will all be face to face. Q: Paano kapag may arrrest warrant inissue ang ICC? SP: Huh, putting words into my mouth. I'm hungry na. Thanks everybody.