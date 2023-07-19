Submit Release
Tolentino: Statement on ICC's decision to proceed with PH drug war probe

PHILIPPINES, July 19
July 18, 2023

Statement on ICC's decision to proceed with PH drug war probe

"Once again, the denial of the appeal does not grant the ICC the jurisdiction which it lacks from the very beginning. Any misguided claims suggesting otherwise would only highlight ICC's persistent disregard for Philippine sovereignty. It is important to note that a foreign entity has no authority to investigate the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte."

- Sen. Francis N. Tolentino

Chairman, Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights

