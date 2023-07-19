STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE ICC DECISION TO REJECT ADMIN'S APPEAL TO STOP THE DRUG WAR INVESTIGATION

This is an important first step in achieving justice for the victims, the widows, and the orphans of the War on Drugs. My hope is that the President and the agencies of the Executive will cooperate with the investigation of the ICC so that true justice is obtained.

The people are watching if he will put the country or his political alliance first. Sana ang Bagong Pilipinas nila ay Pilipinas na makatarungan sa lahat.