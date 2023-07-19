PHILIPPINES, July 19 - Press Release

July 19, 2023 Gatchalian files resolution seeking to probe POGOs' rising involvement in crimes Senator Win Gatchalian filed a resolution seeking to investigate the rising involvement of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and accredited service providers in various crimes, including human trafficking and kidnap-for ransom, despite efforts by authorities to arrest such incidents. "The increase in POGO-related crimes necessitates a close review of the country's POGO policies and assess whether the economic benefits still outweigh the social costs related to the incidents involving POGO companies and their accredited service providers," Gatchalian said, as he filed Senate Resolution No. 679. "The chief of the Philippine National Police even commented that there is a possibility that there may be some more foreign fugitives employed in POGO-related operations with practice or modus operandi of hiding in POGO hubs," he added. Under the resolution, Gatchalian noted that the entanglement of POGOs in crimes has remained unabated and there is a need to review the power of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) to regulate the industry as well as the capability of other law enforcement agencies to abate the commission of POGO-related crimes in the country. According to Gatchalian, there is a dire need to take immediate action against the criminal incidents associated with POGOs. Failing to address these issues would not only greatly harm the people, but also constitute a neglect of duty towards international treaties and conventions that the Philippines has signed or joined. Gatchalian is referring to the raid conducted on June 26 on the premises of Xinchuang Network Technology, Inc. in Las Pinas City, which led to the rescue of 2,724 alleged victims of human trafficking, 1,524 of them are Filipinos. Gatchalian noted that Xinchuang has already been involved in December 2021 in a serious illegal detention case in Tambo, Paranaque City. He cited another police raid that was also conducted at a POGO hub in Clark Sun Valley in Pampanga in early May resulting in the rescue of 1,090 human trafficking victims. Additionally, on June 27, an entrapment operation led to the arrest of three Chinese nationals, some of whom were former POGO employees, for their involvement in torture, kidnap-for-ransom, and illegal possession of firearms. "Ang patuloy na operasyon ng mga negosyong may kinalaman sa POGO, na talamak na naghahasik ng krimen, ay paglapastangan sa ating mga batas at nagdudulot ng masamang reputasyon sa bansa," Gatchalian concluded. Gatchalian naghain ng resolusyon para imbestigahan ang pagkakasangkot ng POGO sa mga krimen Naghain ng resolusyon si Senador Win Gatchalian na naglalayong imbestigahan ang tumataas na bilang ng pagkakasangkot ng Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) at mga accredited service provider sa iba't ibang krimen, kabilang na ang human trafficking at kidnap-for ransom, sa kabila ng pagsisikap ng mga awtoridad na mahinto ang mga naturang insidente. "Ang pagtaas ng bilang ng mga krimen na may kaugnayan sa POGO ay nangangailangan ng masusing pag-aaral ng mga polisiya ng bansa sa POGO at pagsusuri kung ang mga benepisyong pang-ekonomiya ay higit pa sa aktwal na gastos kung susumahin ang pangkalahatang epekto ng pananatili dito ng mga kumpanya ng POGO at kanilang mga accredited na service provider," sabi ni Gatchalian, kasunod ng inihain niyang Senate Resolution No. 679. "Sinabi na mismo ng hepe ng Philippine National Police na may posibilidad na may ilan pang dayuhang pugante na nagtatrabaho sa POGO na sangkot sa mga modus habang nagtatago sa ilalim ng operasyon ng POGO," dagdag niya. Nakasaad din sa resolusyon ni Gatchalian na kailangang suriin ang kapangyarihan ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) na i-regulate ang industriya gayundin ang kakayahan ng iba pang ahensyang nagpapatupad ng batas upang matigil na ang mga krimeng may kinalaman sa POGO. Ayon kay Gatchalian, kailangan ng agarang aksyon laban sa mga krimen na nauugnay sa mga POGO. Ang pagkabigong tugunan ang mga isyung ito ay hindi lamang lubos na makakasama sa mga tao. Ito aniya ay isang pagpapabaya sa tungkuling nakapaloob sa international treaties na nilagdaan o sinalihan ng Pilipinas. Ang tinutukoy ni Gatchalian ay ang isinagawang raid noong Hunyo 26 sa Xinchuang Network Technology, Inc. sa Las Pinas City, na humantong sa pagsagip sa 2,724 na umano'y biktima ng human trafficking, kung saan 1,524 sa kanila ay mga Pilipino. Nabanggit ni Gatchalian na ang Xinchuang ay nasangkot din noong Disyembre 2021 sa isang kaso ng illegal detention sa Tambo, Paranaque City. Binanggit din niya ang isa pang pagsalakay ng pulisya na isinagawa din sa isang POGO hub sa Clark Sun Valley sa Pampanga noong unang Mayo na nagresulta sa pagsagip sa 1,090 biktima ng human trafficking. Bukod pa rito, noong Hunyo 27, isang entrapment operation ang humantong sa pag-aresto sa tatlong Chinese national, na ang ilan ay dating empleyado ng POGO, dahil sa kanilang pagkakasangkot sa torture, kidnap-for-ransom, at illegal possession of firearms. "Ang patuloy na operasyon ng mga negosyong may kinalaman sa POGO, na talamak na naghahasik ng krimen, ay paglapastangan sa ating mga batas at nagdudulot ng masamang reputasyon sa bansa," pagtatapos ni Gatchalian.