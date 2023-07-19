Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1300 Block of Savannah Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Taskforce announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking Offense that occurred on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in the 1300 block of Savannah Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:10 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects pulled the victim form the vehicle and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Monday, July 17, 2023, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###