Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 2000 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:17 am, the suspects gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/3jKlbHsEBBE

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.