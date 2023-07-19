Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 4100 Block of 2nd Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Burglary One While Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 21, 2023, in the 4100 block of 2nd Street, Southwest.

At approximately 6:45 am, the suspect gained entry into a residence at the listed location. While inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras, using the victim’s stolen credit cards at an establishment, and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/9ngbxRA7b9s

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

