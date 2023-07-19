Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,751 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 700 Block of D Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in the 700 Block of D Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 5:42 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. Once the victim complied, the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

 

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 19-year-old Isaiah Matthews of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

 

###

 

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 700 Block of D Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more