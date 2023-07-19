Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 700 Block of D Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in the 700 Block of D Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:42 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. Once the victim complied, the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 19-year-old Isaiah Matthews of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

