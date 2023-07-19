Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in the 300 Block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and took money from the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.