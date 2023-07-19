The Restaurant at JUSTIN Reaffirms MICHELIN Star and MICHELIN Green Star Status

Located at JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery in Paso Robles, Calif. The Restaurant at JUSTIN is the only winery restaurant to receive this honor

/EIN News/ -- PASO ROBLES, Calif. , July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery is proud to announce that The Restaurant at JUSTIN has reaffirmed its MICHELIN Star and MICHELIN Green Star status as a part of the 2023 MICHELIN Guide California.



The Restaurant at JUSTIN is the only winery restaurant to earn both a MICHELIN Star and a MICHELIN Green Star.

The Restaurant at JUSTIN is led by Executive Chef Rachel Haggstrom and features a four-course prix fixe menu exuding understated excellence and the finest in California cuisine, with dishes created from the freshest local ingredients. Complemented with pairings from JUSTIN’s award-winning wines and sweeping views of the vineyards, the restaurant brings an elevated culinary experience to the wine country of Paso Robles. On the heels of the success of The Restaurant at JUSTIN, JUSTIN now offers a dinner program at its Downtown Tasting Room, also led by Chef Haggstrom.

“Since the founding of JUSTIN in Paso Robles, we have always been on the pursuit of excellence – from one of our early vintages of our flagship ISOSCELES being named the ‘Best Blended Wine in the World’ to The Restaurant at JUSTIN being recognized by MICHELIN as one of the top restaurants in the world,” said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing, eCommerce and direct-to-consumer for JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery. “As a pioneer of Paso, we are honored to add this accolade to the growing list of achievements that our Paso community has garnered. We’re very proud of Chef Haggstrom and the entire restaurant and winery team who provide the most exceptional experience at the JUSTIN Estate.”

A MICHELIN Star is awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking with five universal criteria: quality of ingredients, harmony of flavors, mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine, and consistency both across the entire menu and over time. The MICHELIN Green Star highlights restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainability practices. First revealed in 2020, the MICHELIN Green Star was introduced into several of the 2021 editions of the MICHELIN Guide.

“It’s a privilege to lead such a distinctive culinary and wine experience where I am able to showcase my creativity every day through curated plates, made with ingredients grown and tended to in our very own estate garden,” said Executive Chef Rachel Haggstrom. “I'm grateful to work with a team of like-minded and equally exceptional people who have inspired me and helped The Restaurant at JUSTIN achieve this tremendous accolade.”

A California-native, Chef Haggstrom joined JUSTIN in 2019 and is best-known for her upscale farm-to-table cooking style that draws influence from the state’s bounty of fresh, seasonal produce, allowing her access to a wide variety of ingredients that bring California’s seasons to the plate. Currently, 95% of the ingredients on the seasonally rotating menu are sourced locally from either the 26-acre garden at JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery or local purveyors and farmers throughout the Central Coast, with The Restaurant at JUSTIN being one of the largest purchasers at the local farmers market. The garden is home to a 150 tree orchard and edible flower fields, and features exotic fruits, vegetables, herbs, and an apiary, all of which supply ample ingredients.

Established in 1991, when Paso Robles was just in its early days and there were no other restaurants for several miles, The Restaurant at JUSTIN became a beacon to the community followed by a long legacy of excellence. Accolades include Wine Spectator's 2017 Restaurant Award, an honor that recognizes top restaurants with a great wine program, as well as 18 consecutive years of receiving Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence which highlights restaurants featuring a well-chosen wine list of quality producers, along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style. The Restaurant at JUSTIN also received Five-Stars in Forbes Travel Guide’s 2023 Star Awards and received a gold award for sustainability from Elite Traveler in 2022 for its environmental practices.

Nestled in the rolling hills of Paso Robles, The Restaurant at JUSTIN is open for dinner Thursday through Sunday with seatings available from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. Dinner at the Downtown Tasting Room is available Friday and Saturday 5:30PM to 9PM. Reservations are required and can be made at JUSTINWine.com.

About JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

The pioneer of Paso Robles, CA, JUSTIN® Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1981 and is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES® blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot. The Vineyard Estate features a Tasting Room, luxury five-star accommodations at the JUST INN®, and a Restaurant—making it one of the only wineries on the Central Coast to offer all three amenities. The JUSTIN tasting room offers lunch, while The Restaurant at JUSTIN offers a two MICHELIN-Starred, multi-course fine dining experience Thursday through Sunday. JUSTIN also has a second tasting room conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Paso Robles. In addition to its stellar hospitality, JUSTIN consistently receives top honors around the world, establishing itself as a leader in New World Bordeaux-style winemaking. JUSTIN wines are available through fine wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the Winery via JUSTIN’s Tasting Rooms, online store or to members of the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club. To discover more about JUSTIN, visit www.justinwine.com. To learn more about our Corporate Social Responsibility work, visit https://csr.wonderful.com/.

