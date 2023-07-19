American Samoa Visitors Bureau Hosts Successful Digital Marketing Training for Private and Public Sectors

PAGO PAGO, AMERICAN SAMOA – July 13, 2023 – The American Samoa Visitors Bureau (ASVB) is proud to announce the successful completion of a two-day comprehensive Digital Marketing Training held on the 10th and 11th of July, 2023. The training aimed to build capacity in the private and public sectors, equipping participants with essential skills and knowledge in the rapidly evolving field of digital marketing.

The Digital Marketing Training, organized by the ASVB, was conducted by the South Pacific Tourism Organization (SPTO), of which the ASVB is a valued member. The workshop brought together professionals from various sectors, including ASG executives, marketing executives, entrepreneurs, and small business owners. Participants recognized the importance of digital marketing and sought to leverage the available tools to enhance their online presence and grow their businesses and agencies.

Over the course of two days, the training covered a range of topics essential to digital marketing success. Participants gained valuable insights into social media strategies, search engine optimization (SEO) techniques, and learnt how to utilize Google Analytics effectively. Renowned digital marketing expert, Tanseem Hussein, led the training and provided personalized guidance to participants.

ASVB recognizes the increasing value of digital marketing in today’s competitive landscape. ASVB’s target in coordinating this training also held throughout the South Pacific is to empower local businesses and government agencies to leverage the power of digital platforms to promote American Samoa as a premier tourist destination, drive online engagement, and attract a global audience.

The Digital Marketing Training Workshop in American Samoa served as a catalyst for participants to acquire new skills and tools necessary to navigate the digital marketing landscape successfully. Attendees left the workshop equipped with the knowledge and confidence to elevate their online presence and drive business growth.

As the American Samoa Visitors Bureau continues to champion the growth and development of the tourism industry in American Samoa, the successful Digital Marketing Training stands as a testament to the Bureau’s dedication to capacity building and fostering collaboration among local businesses and government agencies.

For more information about the American Samoa Visitors Bureau and its initiatives, please visit www.americansamoa.travel