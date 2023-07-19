The Centre for Continuing Education of Macao Polytechnic University offers a course on “Change Management”

MACAU, July 19 - The global social and economic situation is changing instantaneously, forcing the industries to accelerate transformation and upgrading to cope with competition. Therefore, practitioners must also take timely actions to tackle with challenges. In order to maintain core competitiveness, organisations must successfully adapt to changes, control changes, and even actively influence changes in the face of industrial adjustments, market fluctuations, and changes in the competitive situation, and seize opportunities in crises. In order to do so, organisation management needs to understand and master the concept and ability of change management. The Centre for Continuing Education of Macao Polytechnic University is about to launch a “Change Management” course, which is now open for application.

The Change Management course is designed to develop awareness, understanding and skills in Change Management. It is intended to help leaders and executives envision strategic direction, commit to and prepare for major strategic change, and build organisational innovation capabilities by using the Centre for Strategic Management. The course content includes key change theories, models, and frameworks, shaping strategic change organizations, the role, types, styles, and qualities of leadership in change, leadership and leading change, empowering managers for strategic change, fostering acceptance of reform and innovation, and handling conflict and negotiation skills. The course is suitable for personnel from public and private organisations. The course is taught in Cantonese. Classes will be held every Monday and Friday from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm from August 7th to September 1st. Students who have an attendance rate of 85% of the total class hours and pass the assessment will be awarded a certificate issued by the Centre for Continuing Education of Macao Polytechnic University.

The Centre for Continuing Education of Macao Polytechnic University has launched a number of different series of professional training courses, such as public administration practice, social work professional practice, financial management, leisure tourism and convention, nurturing young people, etc., and is now accepting applications. Except for certain courses, payment can be made using the PDAC scheme. If the attendance rate reaches the total class hour requirement and passes the assessment, a certificate will be issued by the Centre for Continuing Education of Macao Polytechnic University.

Course applicants can register online or at the Centre for Continuing Education of Macao Polytechnic University. For information on courses, please visit the webpage at https://www.mpu.edu.mo/zh/cec_enrolment.php. For inquiries about registration procedures, please call 87950832 / 87950707 / 87950750 during office hours or email cec@mpu.edu.mo.