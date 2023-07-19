Great popularity — “Experience Macao Unlimited” Mega Roadshow culminates in success in Seoul, Korea

MACAU, July 19 - “Macao•Korea Travel Trade Networking Seminar” culminates in success in Seoul, Korea

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the “Experience Macao Unlimited” Mega Roadshow culminated in success in Seoul, Korea on 17 July. The Office joined hands with Macao’s travel trade to set up various booths and interactive games, drawing a large number of residents and visitors to experience Macao’s vibrant scene of “tourism +”. The event sparked Koreans’ interest in the destination.

The roadshow abounds with visitors and raises Macao’s profile

Held for four days in a row, the mega roadshow was a success at Times Square in Seoul, Korea. At this strategic location in the vicinity of a grand shopping mall, theatre, hotel and other facilities, the flow of people amounted to around 280,000 over the four days. The commercial “Experience Macao Unlimited•See you in Macao” was continuously played on the Giant Art Canvas LED screen behind the front entrance of Times Square, to raise Macao’s profile in Korea and attract potential visitors.

Special travel offers enjoy popularity

Themed around board game as the design concept, the roadshow incorporated the Macau Grand Prix and other “tourism +” elements into the key visual. The distinctive exhibit space was centered around the logo “MOMA”, meaning “Moment of Macao”. Macao’s six integrated resort enterprises ran booths to showcase their tourism facilities and new elements. There were wonderful performances and interactive games to draw an influx of spectators. The trade presented over 4,000 discount coupons on hotel accommodation, air tickets and other tourism products, which gained much popularity among local residents.

Multi-channel destination branding

During the promotional campaign, MGTO spotlighted the roadshow through online and offline channels including major media platforms and different KOLs in Korea. A number of Korean media covered the event on site. “Talk Pawon 25 o’clock”, a popular travel and variety show in Korea, released two episodes on Macao as a great destination, which engaged an estimate of nearly 24 million viewers on TV channel, video platform and social media.

The opening ceremony was live broadcast on MGTO’s Facebook page to widen the event coverage. The number of followers of MGTO ’s official account for the Korean market increased by 15% on Instagram and even over 100% on the messaging app of KAKAO, set to reach a wider audience with the latest Macao’s “tourism +” information and attract potential visitors, continuously branding Macao as a top-choice destination in the future.

Advertisements were played in a loop at the giant outdoor double-sided screen along Olympic-daero, the highway between Seoul and Gimpo International Airport. Over the ten days of advertisement, a traffic volume of over 2.40 million vehicles was recorded on the highway. It raised the awareness of Korean residents and visitors about Macao as a destination on the way between the airport and the downtown of Seoul.

Keen participation at networking seminar

Before the pandemic, Korea ranked as the largest international visitor market for Macao. Riding on the roadshow, MGTO led a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to Korea and successfully hosted the “Macao•Korea Travel Trade Networking Seminar”. Over 200 members of the travel trade from both destinations keenly engaged in the seminar for networking and discussion of business opportunities. The industry delegates from Macao extended courtesy to their counterparts in Korea and confirmed the positive results of the seminar.

Since the successive return of flights between Macao and Korea, MGTO has seized the opportunity to step up a variety of marketing efforts. Committed to the development strategy of “1+4” adequate diversification in the future, MGTO will keep steering the development of the tourism and related industries forward, deepening integration of “tourism +” and diversifying international markets.