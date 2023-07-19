The 2023 Pan-Pearl River Delta+ University IT Projects Competition Final was held at the Macao Polytechnic University, and Eleven Universities Won the First Prize

MACAU, July 19 - The 2023 Pan-Pearl River Delta+ University IT Projects Competition Final, jointly hosted by Macao Polytechnic University and Macao Computer Society, was held at 3:30 pm on July 4 at Macao Polytechnic University. After two days of competition, there are totally 11 universities, including Macao Polytechnic University, Guangdong University of Technology, Central South University, Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, Hunan University of Science and Technology, Hainan University, Fuzhou University, Xihua University, City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University and National Taiwan Normal University, winning the first prize. And there are 15 and 34 universities winning the second prize and the third prize respectively. More than 300 participants from various provinces and regions, as well as teachers and students from secondary schools in Macao, attended the award ceremony, witnessing the important moment of the winners.

The VIP guests of the ceremony are: Mr. Li Yongxian, Director of the Higher Education Department of the Education and Youth Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region; Dr. Lei Ngan Lin, Acting Rector of the Macao Polytechnic University; Mr. Ip Chong Wa, Member of the Executive Committee of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau; Mr. Tang Wai Keong, Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; Dr. Lam Chan Tong, Acting Dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences of the Macao Polytechnic University; Mr. Chu Di Lun, the Macao Science and Technology Development Foundation; Mr. Huang Xuan, Secretary General of the Computer Academy of Guangdong, and Mr. Wan Kam Meng, President of the Macao Computer Society.

Dr. Lei Ngan Lin, Acting Rector of the Macao Polytechnic University, praised the excellent performance of the participating teams for their innovative and practical works. They demonstrated a rich theoretical knowledge, technical skills as well as innovation in a wide range of application areas such as artificial intelligence, big data, and the Internet of Things. She encouraged students to take the opportunity of China's strong development in science and technology as a starting point and continue to make efforts to contribute to our country.

Wan Kam Meng, President of Macao Computer Society, said that the quality of projects in the competition this year is very high, reaching a higher level every year. It is expected that the scale and impact of the competition will continue to grow, eventually spanning from all over China.

Huang Xuan, Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Pan-Pearl River Delta+ University Student IT Projects Competition, Vice President and Secretary General of the Computer Academy of Guangdong, pointed out in his conclusion that the competition has been held for eight years at the Macao Polytechnic University and has cultivated many outstanding talents who have become the pillars of the region. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the MPU for its continuous and strong support of the event. This year, the competition is characterized by enhanced communication and interaction, the promotion of the event in various regions, the technical and innovative abilities of the students in a wide range of fields such as software, hardware, algorithms, and the development of the student's scientific and creative abilities.

In the award ceremony, there are 15 and 34 universities winning the second prize and the third prize respectively. In addition, the University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University, Macao Polytechnic University, Hunan University of Science and Technology, Hubei Institute of Automotive Technology, South China University of Technology, Jinan University and Guangxi University for Nationalities are awarded with the prize for best presentation; Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics and Hunan University of Science and Technology are awarded with the prize for best practical value and the prize for best innovation respectively.