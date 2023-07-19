BKSTEC Simplifies Super-long Cables for Video Conference, Digital Signage & Theaters with USB Type-C Fiber Optic AOC
BKSTEC Simplifies Super-long Cables for Video Conference, Digital Signage & Theaters with USB Type-C Fiber Optic AOCTAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BKSTEC, a leader in designing and manufacturing of fiber optic solutions, introduces a full-featured fiber optic USB 3.2 Type-C to eliminate dependency on multiple cables in professional environments such as video conferencing, proAV, installers, and more. Distinct from conventional copper cables that are limited to a maximum length of 3 meters, BKSTEC's full-featured fiber optic USB 3.2 Type-C cable can reach up to 15 meters.
BKSTEC integrates a dual IC design into each cable that enables the full-featured USB 3.2 Type-C AOCs. This offers high-speed data transfer capabilities of up to 10 Gbps, DP Alt Mode support for impressive 4K resolution at 30Hz, and Power Delivery (PD) within a single cable to eliminate the need for multiple lengthy cables, streamlining connectivity for professionals.
BKSTEC's industry-leading design is the result of a highly skilled team of engineers with a unique blend of expertise in IC design and firmware development. By leveraging their collective knowledge, BKSTEC is able to drive innovation in the chips within their cables. Moreover, the company collaborates with renowned partners in Taiwan to manufacture these chips, ensuring top-tier quality.
In addition to co-designing the ICs, BKSTEC develops the firmware in-house. This empowers the company to conduct extensive testing and effectively address any compatibility issues that may arise. Furthermore, BKSTEC stands out by offering the industry's most comprehensive after-sales support, ensuring customer satisfaction and long-term product durability.
BKSTEC specializes in design, manufacturing, and assembly of fiber optic solutions that include AOC modules, USB,, and HDMI in its state-of-the-art automation facilities located in Taiwan. This strategic approach enables BKSTEC to maintain full control over quality control measures and ensures the timely completion of projects. Moreover, this integrated approach allows BKSTEC to comply fully with the Trade Agreements Act (TAA), meeting all the necessary regulatory requirements.
About BKSTEC
BKSTEC was established in 2018 as a spinoff from two of the largest publicly listed optical communication companies in Taiwan to meet the demand for fiber optic cables in the consumer electronics market. BKSTEC provides OEM/ODM services for AOC modules, USB, HDMI and other solutions, and is a supplier of high-specification and high-quality fiber optic connectivity products, with an independent research center and product design unit. BKSTEC is also the first company in the world to introduce the automation of fiber optic cable manufacturing processes.
For more information, please visit the company website https://www.bkstec.com
For further assistance, please contact info@bkstec.com
