Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global "Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Market" research report is a compilation of analysis and data gathered from various sources to assist businesses in understanding the state of the market by type of trends and by competitor Applications.

Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Market report offers comprehensive data about the sector. Using qualitative and quantitative techniques, the Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) market provides a complete report of the industry's drivers and restraints.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) Market

MPEG is manufactured by reacting Ethylene Oxide (EO) and Methanol. MPEG is used mainly in the production of Polycarboxylate type (PCA) water reducing agent.MPEG normally reacts with Metha Acrylic Acid (MAA) through esterification process and this generates a Macromer (MPEGMA). The methoxy polyethylene glycols (MPEGs), also referred to as polyethylene glycol methyl ethers, are high molecular weight polymers similar in structure and nomenclature to the polyethylene glycols. Macromer is further reacted with MAA and other polymers and the final products are called PCA's.

The global Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) market size was valued at USD 625.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1048.5 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.7 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) key players include INEOS Oxide, Zavod sintanolov, Dow Chemical, WISWAAT CHEMICALS, Shanghai Taijie Chemical, Hefei TNJ , etc. Global top six manufacturers hold a share over 30 percentage.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 35 percentage, followed by North America and China, both have a share about 50 percentage.

In terms of product, Transparent Liquid is the largest segment, with a share over 65 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Construction, followed by Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, etc

Market segmentation

Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) market report are:

DuPont

Lotte Chemical

VISWAAT CHEMICALS LIMITED

Liaoning Oxiranchem

Shanghai Taijie Chemical

Horizon Chemical

VA-SUDHA CHEMICALS

IdCHEM

Zavod sintanolov

Market segment by Type

Transparent Liquid

White or Yellowish Paste

White Flake

Market segment by Application

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Methoxy Polyethylene Glycol (MPEG) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

