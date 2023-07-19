Submit Release
Rock Creek interchange under construction in Boone County

Triton is building a diamond intersection at Corridor G and Rock Creek. A bridge will be built over Corridor G and a second bridge will be built crossing the CSX rail line and the Little Coal River to connect with the access road into the development.
 
“This project will absolutely bring the business community into this part of southern West Virginia,” Gov. Justice has said. “We’re going to create opportunity and jobs beyond belief.”
 
In August 2022, WVDOH awarded a contract for $4,295,709.65 to S&E Clearing & Hydroseeding, Inc. to build the three-mile access road that will run from the new interchange, up the mountain, and into the development site.

