DNA Sequencing Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | CAGR 19.0%

DNA sequencing market is projected to reach $25,470 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2017 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DNA sequencing is an umbrella term that includes both Sangers and Non-Sangers method of sequencing. In the DNA sequencing process, DNA is extracted, fragmented, and linked to adapters and primers for the amplification reaction (PCR) for library construction. Further, sequencing of the fragmented DNA is executed that furnishes a massive set of sequence data in a very small duration. This data is interpreted and analyzed by clinicians, researchers, scientists, and others through clinical, agricultural, forensic, and other applications. For instance, DNA sequencing has helped researchers identify desirable traits, which have led to resilient and productive livestock and crops. The increase in usage and application of DNA sequencing is expected to boost the market growth.

List of Key Players

Eurofins Scientific, Gatc Biotech AG, Macrogen, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DNASTAR, Inc., Biomatters Ltd., New England Biolabs, Inc., and Myriad Genetics, Inc.

The consumables product segment occupies the highest share in the DNA sequencing product market, owing to their sheer usage and need throughout the sample preparation, library construction, and other pre-requisite steps of DNA sequencing. The sequencing by synthesis technology segment is anticipated to dominate the global DNA sequencing market as most of the widely-used DNA sequencing platforms utilize this technology in sequencing protocols. This segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2017.

Based on application, the biomarkers and cancer segment dominates the market and the personalized medicine segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.7%. DNA sequencing possesses the potential to recognize a broad spectrum of genetic differences and supplement the generation of potent biomarkers in medicine and disease diagnostics. In addition, sequencing time, protocol length, and declining cost of DNA sequencing make it an ideal technology for biomarker discovery.

Based on product, the instrument segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

Based on application, the personalized medicine application segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the research institutes segment generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance in the future as well.

Based on region, North America dominated the global DNA sequencing market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9%.

Based on technology, the pyrosequencing technology segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

