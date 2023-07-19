Proteomics Market Expected to Reach $98.1 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 15.2%

Proteomics Market Size 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Proteomics Market Size was valued at $23,654.34 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $98,051.83 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031. Proteomics studies the interactions, functions, compositions, and structures of proteins and their cellular activities. Proteomics provides a better understanding of the structure and function of the organism than genomics. It has the capacity to explain questions that were unsolved by genomics, as proteins are the functional unit of cells. It is estimated that there are almost one million human proteins, many of which contain some modifications such as post-translational modifications (PTMs). However, it is also estimated that the human genome codes for about 26000-31000 proteins for an average of three proteins, one gene can code for several protein products, whereas some genes code only for RNA. Even with improved genome analysis, computation alone is simply not enough to generate an accurate gene number.

List of Key Players

Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, LI-COR, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, General Electric (GE), and Waters Corporation.

The protein microarray segment generated the highest Proteomics Market Share in 2021, owing to high usage of this technology to track protein interactions in lesser time as compared to other technologies. Moreover, this method is labor-intensive and cost-effective. With the help of a protein array, comprehensive information about the DNA/RNA binding proteins can be made available. By reagents segment, immunoassays generated the highest revenue in 2021 in the proteomics market, as they are extensively utilized in primary screening in drug discovery and microarray technologies. On the basis of application, the drug discovery segment accounted for the majority share in 2021, owing to an increase in awareness about personalized medicines in both emerging and developed markets.

North America held the largest share of nearly 40.0% of the total market in 2021, due to an increase in the popularity and adoption of personalized medicines, increasing investment in the development of structure-based drug design, growing research in the field of omics, and favorable government funding & initiatives to develop novel therapeutics. Moreover, the availability of a large number of key players and the surge in R&D activities in this region are the factors supporting the Proteomics Market Growth.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to a rise in the prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases and the increase in the interest of researchers to utilize proteomics in disease diagnosis & treatment.

