Automotive Glow Plug Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Automotive Glow Plug Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 19, 2023

Automotive Glow Plug Market report offers comprehensive data about the sector. The report uses a streamlined structure to communicate statistical data. Using qualitative and quantitative techniques, the Automotive Glow Plug market provides a complete report of the industry's drivers and restraints.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Glow Plug Market

Automotive glow plug is a part that assists during cold start. It creates ideal ignition conditions for the injected fuel to burn through electrically generated thermal energy that is brought into the combustion chamber. Glow plugs are used in diesel engines to help start the engine with low temperature, especially in the winter. Glow plugs can be divided into metal type and ceramic type based on the material. Now, some glow plugs can heat up to more than 1000℃ in seconds.

The global Automotive Glow Plug market size was valued at USD 763.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 728.4 million by 2029 with a CAGR of -0.7 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Automotive Glow Plug key players include Bosch, Borgwarner, NGK, Denso, Federal-Mogul, etc.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 65 percentage, followed by China, which have a share about 15 percentage.

In terms of product, Metal Glow Plug is the largest segment, with a share over 85 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Aftermarket, followed by OEM, etc

Automotive Glow Plug market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value.

Bosch

Borgwarner

NGK

Denso

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

Hyundai Mobis

Delphi

Magneti Marelli

Valeo

FRAM Group

Kyocera

Hidria

YURA TECH

Acdelco

Ningbo Tianyu

Ningbo Glow Plug

Ningbo Xingci

Fuzhou Dreik

Wenzhou Bolin

Metal Glow Plug

Ceramic Glow Plug

OEM

Aftermarket

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Automotive Glow Plug

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

This report profiles key players in the global Automotive Glow Plug market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Glow Plug product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Glow Plug, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Glow Plug from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Glow Plug competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Glow Plug breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Automotive Glow Plug market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

Chapter 12, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

Chapter 13, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Automotive Glow Plug.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Glow Plug sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion.

