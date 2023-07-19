Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Market Research 2023-2030 | 125 Pages Report

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Market" [2023-2031] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Oil And Gas Industry, Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Coating & Printing Industry, Electronics Industry, Food And Pharmaceutical Industry, Others (Building Materials, Cement and Lime, Consumer Goods Industry, Energy and Resource, Metals and Mining Etc.)), and Types (Thermal Oxidizer, Catalytic Oxidizer, Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer, Regenerative Catalytic Oxidizer). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 125 Pages long. The Thermal Treatment Air Filtration market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Market worldwide?

Fives

Babcock & Wilcox MEGTEC

Dürr AG

JOHN ZINK COMPANY

ZEECO

Eisenmann

CECO Environmental

Honeywell International

CTP

Anguil Environmental

Process Combustion Corporation

CEC-ricm

Catalytic Products International (CPI)

Bayeco

The CMM Group

Air Clear

Perceptive Industries

Pollution Systems

Glenro

APC Technologies

Short Description About Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Market:

The Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Thermal treatment air filtration is a method of filtering exhaust gases generated by various industrial processes. The exhaust gases are heated to a very high temperature in the oxidizing chamber, thus breaking the bond between polluting compounds. The compounds then mix with the oxygen present in the chamber to form CO2 and H2O. It is suitable for removing hazardous airborne pollutants, VOCs, and other toxic chemicals from the industrial air stream. This technique can purify the industrial air stream to purity levels of up to 99.5Percent.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration market size is estimated to be worth USD 1198 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1614.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.3Percent during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Of the major suppliers of Thermal Treatment Air Filtration, Fives maintained its first place in the ranking. Fives accounted for 14Percent of the Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration revenue market share. Other players accounted for 7Percent, 6Percent including Babcock & Wilcox MEGTEC and Dürr AG.

In this study, the market for Thermal Treatment Air Filtration consumption volume divided into six geographic regions: In North America, total Thermal Treatment Air Filtration accounted for 28Percent. In the Europe, total Thermal Treatment Air Filtration accounted for 26Percent. The market in China Thermal Treatment Air Filtration accounted for 24Percent, in Japan 4Percent, in Asia-Pacific Other 8Percent and in the Rest of World 8Percent.

Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer covered over 48 Percent of the market share.

Worldwide, oil and gas industry was the largest consumer of Thermal Treatment Air Filtration, which is responsible for about 48 percent of Thermal Treatment Air Filtration consumption. The remaining 52 percent was consumed for automotive industry, Chemical industry, Coating & Printing industry, Electronics industry, Food industry, Pharmaceutical industry and among others.

Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Scope and Market Size

The global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Thermal Treatment Air Filtration

Oil And Gas Industry

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry

Coating & Printing Industry

Electronics Industry

Food And Pharmaceutical Industry

Others (Building Materials, Cement and Lime, Consumer Goods Industry, Energy and Resource, Metals and Mining Etc.)

What are the types of Thermal Treatment Air Filtration available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Thermal Treatment Air Filtration market share In 2022.

Thermal Oxidizer

Catalytic Oxidizer

Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer

Regenerative Catalytic Oxidizer

Which regions are leading the Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

