New Haven Barracks - Fatal Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B5002756

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: July 18, 2023 at 2044 Hours

STREET: Vermont Route 22A

TOWN: Orwell

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Name withheld upon notification of next of kin

AGE:

HELMET: Yes- DOT Approved

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: Vulcan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/18/2023, at approximately 2044 hours, the Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks was dispatched to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Vermont Route 22A in the Town of Orwell. Preliminary investigation indicated Vehicle 1, a 2001 Kawasaki Vulcan, was traveling south on Vermont Route 22A, when it lost control and exited the lane and entered the eastbound shoulder. Vehicle 1 subsequently re-entered the roadway where it slid on its side, caught on fire and subsequently came to a position of uncontrolled rest in the northbound lane. The operator, whose identity will be released upon the notification of their next of kin sustained fatal injuries.

The on-scene investigation suggested there were other motorists in the area at the time of the crash and the State Police would like to make contact with those individuals. The Vermont State Police is asking the public and members of the community to contact Tpr. Brandon Slaney at Brandon.Slaney@Vermont.gov, or call 802-388-4919, if they witnessed the incident or have any information in relation to the events that took place on Vermont Route 22A.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by members of Middlebury Rescue and the Orwell Volunteer Fire department.