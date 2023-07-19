Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Glacial Acrylic Acid Market

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market

Glacial acrylic acid (GAA) is a clear, colorless liquid with an acrid odour which is miscible with water, alcohols and ethers. The chemical formula is CH2=CHCO2H. It is an unsaturated monocarboxylic acid which will undergo the typical reactions of a carboxylic acid as well as those of a vinyl compound. It is used in the production of polymers and acrylate esters and as a feedstock for chemical syntheses.The purity of the glacial acrylic acid is usually above the content of 99 percentage. In this report, we count the glacial acrylic acid product.

The global Glacial Acrylic Acid market size was valued at USD 3571.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4797.6 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.3 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Natural Flavors key players include BASF, DOW, Nippon Shokubai, Arkema, Formosa Plastics, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 60 percentage.

USA is the largest market, with a share over 25 percentage, followed by China and Europe, both have a share about 50 percentage

Market segmentation

Glacial Acrylic Acid market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Glacial Acrylic Acid market report are:

BASF

DuPont

Nippon Shokubai

Arkema

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical

Idemitsu Kosan

Hexion

Sasol

Formosa Plastics

Taixing Jurong Chemical

Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical

Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid

Sanmu Group

Shandong kaitai petrochemical

CNOOC

Market segment by Type

Super Absorbent Polymers(SAP)

Polyacrylates

Detergent Cobuilders

Others

Market segment by Application

Chemical

Water Treatment

Detergent

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

value (USD Million), 2018-2029

Global Glacial Acrylic Acid market shares of main players, in revenue (USD Million), 2018-2023

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:

To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Glacial Acrylic Acid

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

This report profiles key players in the global Glacial Acrylic Acid market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Glacial Acrylic Acid product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Glacial Acrylic Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Glacial Acrylic Acid from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Glacial Acrylic Acid competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Glacial Acrylic Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Glacial Acrylic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

Chapter 12, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

Chapter 13, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Glacial Acrylic Acid.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Glacial Acrylic Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion.

