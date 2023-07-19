Bismarck Expressway milling and asphalt paving expanded

BISMARCK, N.D. – Nighttime milling and asphalt paving operations have expanded on Bismarck Expressway from just west of Washington Street to just east of Burlington Drive, near Sam’s Club.



Nighttime milling and paving operations continue and are expected to be completed during the first week of August.



Traffic control, lane closures and uneven pavement will continue in the construction zone.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -







CONTACT:

David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

