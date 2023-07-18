Rebuilding Springfield: Major projects highlight Year Five of Rebuild Illinois

SPRINGFIELD - Entering Year Five of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in the Springfield area are planned or underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Eight major projects represent a total investment of more than $80 million, improving safety, mobility and quality of life while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the Springfield area and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





In the Springfield area, the following projects are anticipated to be completed within the next two years:

10th Street railroad tracks at Madison and Jefferson streets underpasses and double tracking began in April, with a scheduled completion date in late 2024. Part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project. Madison and Jefferson streets will remain closed for the duration of the project. A detour is directing traffic to Carpenter Street.

underpasses and double tracking began in April, with a scheduled completion date in late 2024. Part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project. Madison and Jefferson streets will remain closed for the duration of the project. A detour is directing traffic to Carpenter Street. Peoria Road from Sangamon Avenue to Ardmore Avenue improvements and upgrades of sidewalks, curbs and gutters, pavement markings and lighting began in May and are scheduled to be completed in late fall. Lane closures are required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times.

improvements and upgrades of sidewalks, curbs and gutters, pavement markings and lighting began in May and are scheduled to be completed in late fall. Lane closures are required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times. Interstate 72 over the Sangamon River bridge painting began in May and is scheduled to be completed in late fall. Lane closures are required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times.

bridge painting began in May and is scheduled to be completed in late fall. Lane closures are required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times. Interstate 55 from the Clear Lake Avenue interchange to the Sangamon Avenue interchange resurfacing is anticipated to begin later this summer and completed in late fall. Lane closures will be required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times.

interchange to the Sangamon Avenue interchange resurfacing is anticipated to begin later this summer and completed in late fall. Lane closures will be required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times. Illinois 54/Sangamon Avenue from I-55 to Gatlin Drive and Camp Butler Road from Illinois 54/Sangamon Avenue to Colt Road patching and resurfacing are anticipated to begin this summer and completed this fall. Lane closures will be required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times.

patching and resurfacing are anticipated to begin this summer and completed this fall. Lane closures will be required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times. Business I-55/Sixth Street from Stanford Avenue to Myrtle Street patching and resurfacing, as well as parking improvements and traffic signal replacement at Ash Street, begin this fall and anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2024. Lane closures will be required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times.

patching and resurfacing, as well as parking improvements and traffic signal replacement at Ash Street, begin this fall and anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2024. Lane closures will be required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times. Illinois 4/Veterans Parkway bridge just north of I-72 repairs begin this fall and are anticipated to be completed within a few months. Lane closures will be required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times.

repairs begin this fall and are anticipated to be completed within a few months. Lane closures will be required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times. Illinois 29 over the South Fork of the Sangamon River between Springfield and Rochester bridge deck repairs begin this summer and are anticipated to be completed in the fall. Lane closures will be required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times.

"The improvements to our capital city's rail and roads are long overdue, and I am proud to have helped bring them to fruition," said state Rep. Sue Scherer (D-Decatur). "Rebuilding Illinois is not just about new construction projects - these investments will also rebuild communities as they experience an influx of new high-wage jobs and improved transportation options."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





"The City of Springfield is thrilled to see the progress of this comprehensive improvement plan. We recognize the importance of creating a smart and connected city," said Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher. "Through the implementation of these ongoing and upcoming projects, we can reinvigorate our infrastructure, making it more efficient, responsive, and accessible. This means improved communication systems, enhanced public services and a seamless experience for all who call Springfield home."





Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"These investments in the Springfield area will strengthen our system of multimodal transportation across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Remember: If you are driving in Illinois this construction season, you will be driving through work zones. When you see orange, stay patient, drop the devices and slow down."



