Gov. Pritzker Statement on IL Supreme Court Ruling on SAFE-T Act

ILLINOIS, July 18 - Chicago—Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement on the Illinois Supreme Court's ruling on the Pretrial Fairness Act:





"I'm pleased that the Illinois Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act and the elimination of cash bail. We can now move forward with historic reform to ensure pre-trial detainment is determined by the danger an individual poses to the community instead of by their ability to pay their way out of jail. My thanks to Attorney General Raoul's office and the many people who worked tirelessly over the last months to defend these important reforms. I look forward to continuing to work with the General Assembly and our many other partners as we transition to a more equitable and just Illinois."