Chevelle Completes the 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand Line Up

SPRINGFIELD, IL - Chevelle will rock the Illinois State Fair Grandstand Friday, August 18. The Illinois-rooted act completes the 2023 Illinois State Fair grandstand lineup. The Illinois State Fair announced today thatwill rock the Illinois State Fair Grandstand. The Illinois-rooted act completes the 2023 Illinois State Fair grandstand lineup.





After more than two decades together, numerous top-charting releases, and countless worldwide

tours, Chevelle has confidently sailed through decades of uncharted waters and have emerge

with a sound that is equally intricate as it is intimate. To-date, Chevelle has achieved Multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold certifications across eight studio albums and seven number one hits, with 17 songs reaching the Top 10 on the Rock charts.





The band has sold over 5 million albums in the US, and more world-wide. Their extensive body of acclaimed work includes the 2002 Multi-Platinum selling genre staple "Wonder What's Next"

and the 2004 Platinum selling follow-up "This Type of Thinking Could Do Us In," which

debuted #8 on the Billboard Top 200.





In 2018, Chevelle released a B-sides and rarities collection entitled 12 Bloody Spies while they wrote and recorded the new album, NIRATIAS.





"We are excited to add Chevelle to an already diverse lineup," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "From country to rock, to pop and hip hop, we feel we have built a grandstand lineup for every musical taste. We can't wait to welcome fairgoers to the 2023 Illinois State Fair next month."





Ticket sales for Chevelle go on sale Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. at the Illinois State Fair Box Office or on Ticketmaster. Tickets for all other announced show are on sale now as well.





Friday, August 11: Old Dominion with Alexandra Kay

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123





Saturday, August 12: An Evening with The Doobie Brothers

Tier 3 - $75 / Tier 2 - $80 / Tier 1 - $85 / SRO Track - $85 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $140





Sunday, August 13: Alanis Morissette with Tenille Townes

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150





Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with Edwin McCain

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100





Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90





Thursday, August 17: Tim McGraw with Landon Parker

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150





Friday, August 18: Chevelle with TBA

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90





Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBA

Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123





Sunday, August 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110





*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.



