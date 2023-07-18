Stay Cool and Safe in and Around the Pool this Summer

ILLINOIS, July 18 - Children younger than 5 account for 91% of drowning fatalities in home pools or hot tubs





Springfield, Ill- Pools are a popular summer destination for people to beat the heat, but they can pose some hidden dangers. The number of residential pools has increased over recent years raising the risk for accidental drownings meaning homeowners and parents need be extra vigilant to protect kids who have access to the water.





"Parents should put down their phones, books, or other items that could take their attention away when children who are in or around the water. It only takes a few seconds for an accident to occur," said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera. "I encourage parents to enroll their children in swimming lessons and have conversations with children about not entering a pool without permission."





According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC), child drownings continue to be the leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 4 years old. Where location was known, 80% of reported fatal child drownings occurred in residential settings such as the victim's home, or that of a family member, friend, or neighbor, with 91% of those drownings occurring in children younger than 5 years of age. Between 2018 and 2020, there was an average of 371 pool- or spa-related fatal drownings reported per year. On average, from 2020 through 2022, there were an estimated 6,300 pool- or spa-related, hospital emergency department treated, nonfatal drowning injuries each year. Seventy-six percent of these nonfatal drowning injuries involved children younger than 5 years of age.





Every year in the United States there are an estimated 4,000 fatal unintentional drownings—that is an average of 11 drowning deaths per day and 8,000 nonfatal drownings—that is an average of 22 nonfatal drownings per day according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).





Statistics from the American Red Cross show a four-sided isolation fence (separating the pool area from the house and yard) reduces a child's risk of drowning 83% compared to three-sided property-line fencing.





Pool chemicals, like chlorine, are needed to protect swimmers' health. However, mishandling pool chemicals can cause serious injuries. Pool chemical injuries lead to about 4,500 U.S. emergency department visits each year, and over one-third of these preventable injuries are in children or teens.





Below are some simple steps to keep children safer in and around the water: