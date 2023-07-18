Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,687 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mayor of Toronto Olivia Chow

CANADA, July 18 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the newly elected Mayor of Toronto, Olivia Chow.

The Prime Minister and the Mayor spoke about the important role that cities like Toronto play in building Canada’s economy and housing newcomers to the country. Mayor Chow thanked the Prime Minister for today’s announcement of $212 million in federal support for asylum claimants through the Interim Housing Assistance Program. This funding includes approximately $97 million in new support for the City of Toronto.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance for the federal government of working in partnership with municipal, provincial, and territorial partners from coast to coast to coast. Prime Minister Trudeau and Mayor Chow agreed to work together to improve access to affordable housing and enhance refugee support and resettlement efforts in Toronto.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Mayor Chow looked forward to continued co-operation with each other and the Province of Ontario on shared priorities.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mayor of Toronto Olivia Chow

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more