Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mayor of Toronto Olivia Chow

CANADA, July 18 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the newly elected Mayor of Toronto, Olivia Chow.

The Prime Minister and the Mayor spoke about the important role that cities like Toronto play in building Canada’s economy and housing newcomers to the country. Mayor Chow thanked the Prime Minister for today’s announcement of $212 million in federal support for asylum claimants through the Interim Housing Assistance Program. This funding includes approximately $97 million in new support for the City of Toronto.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance for the federal government of working in partnership with municipal, provincial, and territorial partners from coast to coast to coast. Prime Minister Trudeau and Mayor Chow agreed to work together to improve access to affordable housing and enhance refugee support and resettlement efforts in Toronto.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Mayor Chow looked forward to continued co-operation with each other and the Province of Ontario on shared priorities.