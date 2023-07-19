“America’s Got Talent” Winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. To Host New Reality TV Show “Circus Suites”
Singer Doesn’t Clown Around When It Comes To Helping Others
CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
Who: Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Big Band
What: A concert and competition of circus performers will kick off the reality TV show Circus Suites, where various circus performers remodel a historic home for rights to ownership
When: 7:00 pm, Saturday, July 22nd, 2023
Where: Ludlow Theatre - Home of Circus Mojo & Bircus Brewing Co. - 322 Elm Street Ludlow, KY (a suburb of Cincinnati, OH)
Tix: https://circussuites.space
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the Soul and Sinatra singing season six winner of NBC Television’s “America’s Got Talent” has signed on as the host and ringmaster of the new reality television series "Circus Suites," which will debut in August on the Vimeo streaming service.
“Circus Suites” is the brainchild of Executive Producer and former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus clown Paul Miller, who says the show will be a mix of MTV’s “The Real World," HGTV’s “Flip That House” and "The Muppet Show.”
Cameras will follow a community of circus performers, costumers, concessionaires, and roustabouts as they rehab a historic home by day and rehearse a new circus show by night, performing with live bands and their original music each week. The first home to become a “Circus Suites” is located in Ludlow, KY, just across the Ohio River from Cincinnati, and was the former office for Duro Paper Bag Co., the largest paper bag manufacturer in the world.
Landau will serve as the Ringmaster/host of "Circus Suites," monitoring the colorful collection of circus performers as they rehab their soon-to-be new home and carefully try to integrate into a skeptical community.
Murphy will also perform alongside the circus entertainers Saturday night, July 22nd, at 7 pm at the Ludlow Theatre before a live studio audience, crooning classics from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and the Great American Songbook while audience members vote for their favorite circus performers. Landau will be accompanied by the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Big Band (KSO).
“I’m excited to be a part of “Circus Suites-I know I’m going to see some amazing performances just like when I was on AGT; I can’t wait!” said Landau about his return to reality television.
“The circus is a nomadic life. Many professional artists tour and, when not touring, need a place to live, train and call home. Artists are usually the first to contribute to community development, creating where rent is cheap and moving when priced out by real estate developers. That’s one of the reasons why Landau, an artist who was homeless before he won “America’s Got Talent”, is the perfect celebrity Ringmaster to host Circus Suites,” said Miller, the former clown, and the show's Executive Producer.
Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky, is a longtime supporter of Miller and his community involvement in the region through Circus Mojo.
"In 2012, the Duke Energy Foundation was proud to award an Urban Revitalization grant to Paul Miller and his vision to create a training center for circus in the City of Ludlow. A decade later, Circus Mojo is an outstanding example of restoring a blighted, vacant building to spur economic growth and create a vibrant community gathering space. We are thrilled with Circus Mojo's success and look forward to more developments."
About Landau Eugene Murphy Jr:
Landau first burst onto the national conscience as the winner of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent” with his incredible voice, undeniable charisma, and unparalleled showmanship. And a decade later, he’s still going strong.
Landau was born into extreme poverty in the Appalachian coalfields of southern West Virginia. After a series of dead-end jobs, run-ins with the police, and a too-soon failed marriage; Landau eventually found himself homeless and sleeping in his car. Then, his voice became his calling card.
At the end of his rope, Landau tied a knot and pulled himself back up by auditioning for NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent” with thousands of other hopefuls. After months of competition, Landau emerged the winner, scoring a million dollars, a contract with Columbia Records, and America’s hearts, and he’s never looked back.
Landau has toured across four continents and headlined dozens of concerts in New York City, Atlantic City, Miami, Hollywood, Dubai, and all points in between. His most recent album, "Landau Live In Las Vegas," was recorded at the legendary Caesars Palace. He has raised over two million dollars for various charities in his home state of West Virginia and is the spokesman for adult literacy for West Virginia Adult Education.
About Paul Miller:
Former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus clown Paul Miller serves as Executive Producer of "Circus Suites ."Miller assumes the archetypal role of the clown with gusto and uses his vision as an entrepreneur in the circus arena and beyond. An alum of Ringling Bros. Clown College and the University of Cincinnati, Paul has traveled the globe, 19 countries in all, performing in non-traditional settings such as schools, hospitals, nursing homes, jails, and his very own “Big Top,” the Ludlow Theatre. The theatre has hosted a wide variety of world-class artists, including funk legend Bootsy Collins, World Series winner Bronson Arroyo, Yo Gaba Gaba’s DJ Lance, “America’s Got Talent” contestants Christian Stoinev, Sofie Rossi, Grace Good, and late talk show host and former “America’s Got Talent” host Jerry Springer.
In the late 1900s, Miller drove the clown car in the “Greatest Show On Earth ."In 2001, using his Ringling Brothers experience, Miller created CircEsteem in Chicago and, in 2009, founded Circus Mojo in Ludlow, Kentucky.
In 2015 Miller led the first SEC crowdfunded craft brewery, Bircus Brewing Co., funded by 350+ Investors. Bircus Brewing Co. and Circus Mojo are housed in the historic Ludlow Theatre, a former movie theater built in 1946.
