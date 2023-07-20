LocalOTG unveils innovative LaaS (Locals as a Service) platform: Redefining Experiential Travel Through Virtual Locals.

LocalOTG connects Travelers with Locals who provide tailored experiences based on individual interests and preferences all through in-app communication.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LocalOTG unveils revolutionary LaaS (Locals as a Service) platform: Experience the world through the eyes of the most knowledgeable Locals.

Charleston, SC - LocalOTG, a leading innovator in the experiential travel industry, is thrilled to unveil its groundbreaking Locals as a Service (LaaS) platform. This cutting-edge innovation marks a significant milestone in the world of travel. The platform offers travelers an unparalleled opportunity to delve into the heart of the world's most captivating cities. By harnessing the power of virtual in-app communication, users will immerse themselves in unique and authentic experiences, curated by their very own virtual local guides. The first of its kind, the LaaS platform offers a unique blend of technology and cultural exchange, providing users with an unfiltered experience of exploring their chosen destination’s hidden gems, all while gaining invaluable local insights. With LocalOTG's revolutionary platform, every journey becomes a personalized adventure. Travelers can now explore destinations as insiders, enriched with tailored recommendations from the true experts - the locals themselves. For more information, please visit www.localotg.com.

"Historically, we’ve been limited to in-person tour guides or sifting through thousands of reviews in different places. Traditional travel often falls short of capturing the real essence of a place, with many travelers missing out on the hidden treasures a city holds," says Soren Berglund, CEO and Founder of LocalOTG. "With LocalOTG, we're bringing the local perspective to the forefront. Our users will be able to experience the heart and soul of a city, facilitated by those who know it best - the locals. In addition, Locals are rarely rewarded by providing valuable insights into how to best explore their city, LocalOTG is here to change that.”

LocalOTG bridges travelers with locals who curate experiences tailored to individual interests and preferences. These Locals, knowledgeable about their city’s history, culture, cuisines, unique hotspots, nightlife, and much more provide Travelers with a true insider's view that goes far beyond the tourist-centric vision. From local food tastings to hidden street art tours, from ancient historical sites to thriving modern hubs, LocalOTG promises to provide unparalleled experiences to both Travelers and Locals.

In these current times, as we shift towards a more immersive, virtual-based world, the LaaS platform not only provides a unique travel solution but also acts as a bridge for global unity and understanding. Our mission? Empower travelers to experience the world in the eyes of a true Local. LocalOTG is available for early access today.

For more information, or to begin your unique journey, visit www.localotg.com/early-access.

About LocalOTG: LocalOTG is a leading-edge travel tech company based in Charleston, South Carolina. Founded with the mission to empower travelers to experience the world in the eyes of a Local, the company strives to provide immersive, authentic, and personalized travel experiences to users worldwide.

