New Haven Barracks / Negligent Operation / Criminal Threatening

CASE#: 23B5002746

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/17/23, 1744 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Meehan Road

Town: Bristol

VIOLATIONS: Negligent Operation / Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Dana L. Lavallee

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Between the period of 07/16/2023 - 07/17/2023, Troopers received numerous complaints involving incidents stemming from the presence of Dana L. Lavallee (63). Investigation into these complaints revealed Lavallee had driven a motor vehicle in a negligent manner on a public highway and had threatened to cause harm to others.

Lavallee was cited into Addison Criminal Court for September 25, 2023 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/25/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.