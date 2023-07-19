Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,736 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Negligent Operation / Criminal Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 23B5002746

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick 

STATION: New Haven 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919 

 

DATE/TIME: 07/17/23, 1744 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Meehan Road 

Town: Bristol

VIOLATIONS: Negligent Operation / Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Dana L. Lavallee

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

Between the period of 07/16/2023 - 07/17/2023, Troopers received numerous complaints involving incidents stemming from the presence of Dana L. Lavallee (63). Investigation into these complaints revealed Lavallee had driven a motor vehicle in a negligent manner on a public highway and had threatened to cause harm to others.

 

Lavallee was cited into Addison Criminal Court for September 25, 2023 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/25/23, 1230 hours 

COURT: Addison 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Negligent Operation / Criminal Threatening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more