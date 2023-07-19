New Haven Barracks / Negligent Operation / Criminal Threatening
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5002746
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/17/23, 1744 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Meehan Road
Town: Bristol
VIOLATIONS: Negligent Operation / Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Dana L. Lavallee
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Between the period of 07/16/2023 - 07/17/2023, Troopers received numerous complaints involving incidents stemming from the presence of Dana L. Lavallee (63). Investigation into these complaints revealed Lavallee had driven a motor vehicle in a negligent manner on a public highway and had threatened to cause harm to others.
Lavallee was cited into Addison Criminal Court for September 25, 2023 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/25/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
