HDOT update on Hawai‘i Island transportation facilities

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises Hawai‘i Island residents and visitors of state transportation facilities that could be affected by Tropical Storm Calvin.

AIRPORTS

Hilo International Airport (ITO) and the Ellison Onizuka International Kona Airport at Keahole (KOA) remain fully operational. Tenants have been notified of the approaching tropical storm and travelers are advised to contact their airline to check for any delays or cancellations.

HDOT staff at ITO and KOA have inspected drainage facilities, removed or secured loose material, topped off generators, and prepared sandbags, in addition to other preparedness activities.

HARBORS

Hilo Harbor and Kawaiahae Harbor on Hawai‘i Island remain fully operational. HDOT is in communication with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and will take appropriate action with harbor users and tenants should the USCG determine the storm conditions require any change in port condition.

HIGHWAYS

On the southeast side of the island, Kāwā Flats in the vicinity of Whittington Beach Park and Honu‘apo are known for flooding during heavy rain events. The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting, that starting as early as this evening, Calvin could bring several inches of rain to Hawai‘i Island in a short period of time.

NWS also forecasts high surf along east-facing shores. HDOT will be monitoring Bayfront Highway (Route 19) and is prepared to close the highway between the Route 19/Waianuenue Avenue intersection and Pauahi Street. Should Bayfront be closed due to high surf, the County’s Kamehameha Avenue will be used as a detour.

HDOT reminds everyone, that if you come across a flooded road, do not attempt to cross it. If you see downed utility lines they should be treated as energized and authorities should be notified.

HDOT crews and contractors routinely check drains, bridges, slopes, and low-lying spots along our facilities.

HDOT employees are essential to ensuring continued operations of transportation infrastructure and are required to report to work unless notified otherwise by their supervisor.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense posts road closures and other conditions here.

The latest NWS information can be found here.

Calvin updates from HDOT will be posted to our social media pages,

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/DOTHawaii

###