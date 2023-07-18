HB 4887 of 2023

MICHIGAN, July 18 - Mobile homes: other; prohibition of unfair or deceptive practices in mobile home parks or seasonal mobile home parks; expand. Amends sec. 28 of 1987 PA 96 (MCL 125.2328). TIE BAR WITH: HB 4886'23, HB 4888'23, HB 4889'23

Last Action: 7/18/2023 - referred to Committee on Regulatory Reform