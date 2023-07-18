CANADA, July 18 - MONCTON (GNB) – The Atlantic premiers, including Premier Blaine Higgs, and federal ministers met today in Moncton and agreed to renew the Atlantic Growth Strategy. The news release from the meeting is available online.
18-07-23
You just read:
Premiers and federal ministers agree to renew Atlantic Growth Strategy
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.