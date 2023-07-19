Viral TikTok Series Exposes Shrinkflation, Garnering 20 Million Views and Counting

TikTok series on Shrinkflation sparks nationwide debate amongst GenZ, with 20 million views and 10,000+ comments in under a week.

It's not even the shrinkage that enrages me, it's the fact that they try to hide it.” — S.B.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TikTok series on Shrinkflation goes viral, attracting over 20 million views, 1.5 million likes, and 10,000 comments in under a week. Brand strategist Neal Chauhan has sparked a nationwide conversation with his viral TikTok series on shrinkflation - the practice of reducing product sizes while maintaining high prices.

The widespread impact of Neal's series has caught the attention of major media outlets already, including MSN, The Daily Dot, CP24, and The Globe and Mail. Neal’s TikTok series has amplified public concerns about shrinking portion sizes for household goods while prices remain unchanged or increase.

This is the first time many of Neal’s GenZ TikTok followers and viewers have encountered shrinkflation, with thousands expressing frustration over diminished value and soaring prices. Neal remains dedicated to shedding light on shrinkflation, and plans to continue the series while reaching out to the brands featured for further insights and comments.

