Flash News: OKX and Sui Launch S4 of Web3 Learn-to-Earn Platform Cryptopedia

OKX Wallet is Partnering with Sui Foundation to Launch the Fourth Season of Cryptopedia, its Web3 Learn-to-Earn Platform

OKX Wallet has partnered with Sui, a Layer 1 blockchain designed to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure and accessible to everyone, to launch Season 4 of Cryptopedia, a Web3 learn-to-earn platform.

This season, OKX Wallet users who complete an array of quests related to five dApps built on Sui will share in more than $250,000 in SUI rewards and have the chance to receive a special SUI x OKX NFT. The five dApps across which users will complete quests are:

Cetus: a pioneer DEX and concentrated liquidity protocol built on the Sui and Aptos blockchains

Typus: a real yield infrastructure that enables users to obtain superior risk-to-reward returns

Scallop: a decentralized finance (DeFi) banking application that allows retail and institutional users to profit from decentralized ecosystems

Movex: a concentrated liquidity AMM + order book hybrid liquidity DEX

Navi: a one-stop liquidity protocol offering improved liquidation, risk control, fortified security and capital efficiency

Season 1 of Cryptopedia focused on the ZKSync Era theme and gave users the chance to receive zkSync rewards and NFTs related to the project. In Season 2, OKX Wallet partnered with Suiswap, resulting in the creation of over 180,000 new wallets. In Season 3, OKX Wallet partnered with Fusionist, which led to the creation of over 290,000 wallets.

Season 4 of OKX Cryptopedia sees the biggest prize pool yet offered to users and follows OKX featuring SUI on its Jumpstart platform in April of 2023.



