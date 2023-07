SAMOA, July 18 - Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2024 Website

The Government of Samoa invites Expressions of Interest (EoI) to design, develop and maintain a website for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM Meeting) to be held in Samoa in 2024.

For more details on the Terms of Reference, please send an email to Agafili Shem Leo (shem.leo@mpmc.gov.ws) or Lefaoali’i Unutoa Auelua-Fonoti (u.auelua-fonoti@mcit.gov.ws)

All proposals are due on Friday, 28th July, 2023 at 4:00pm.