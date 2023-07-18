EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

SAMOA, July 18 - COMMONWEALTH HEADS OF GOVERNMENT MEETING (CHOGM) 2024

LOGO COMPETITION

Calling on all interested persons to help us build the visibility campaign for the upcoming CHOGM to be held in Samoa, in October 2024.

If you have those skills to design the CHOGM24 Logo, you could win ST$5,000.

Entries close on midnight, Monday, 31st July 2023

For more details on entry form and conditions, visit the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology website (www.mcit.gov.ws) or email Agafili Shem Leo (shem.leo@mpmc.gov.ws) or Lefaoali’i Unutoa Auelua-Fonoti (u.auelua-fonoti@mcit.gov.ws)