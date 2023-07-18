Submit Release
Press Release: MAF-FAO Poultry Market Day (Tuesday 18 July 2023)

Today’s event is a first of its kind. The aim is to bring together chicken farmers to help realize the potential marketability of the local chicken either for breeding or for consumption. It is an opportunity for them to exchange views, test the agreed selling price for their products, meet and greet clients and share knowledge and experience with interested members of the public. The market day is seen as a platform for poultry farmers to enhance visibility of poultry products and to deliver on consumer expectations. This activity was made possible through FAO Technical Cooperation Project titled: “Support to address vulnerabilities to agriculture, nutrition and food security due to COVID-19”.

