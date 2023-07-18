Submit Release
USEUCOM Commander Visits Sub; Highlights Multinational Cooperation, Integrated Deterrence

Commander of U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, embarked the Tennessee at sea where the crew provided a tour and demonstrations of the unit’s capabilities.

“This operation demonstrates the flexibility, survivability, resolve, readiness and capability of the U.S. Navy’s submarine forces. Strategic deterrence provided by the USS Tennessee reflects the United States’ commitment to the Alliance,” Cavoli said. “Submarine operations like this one complement other efforts such as exercises, training and military cooperation to ensure our strategic forces are ready and available to conduct global operations, at any time.”

U.S. Navy Vice Adm. William Houston, commander of Allied Submarine Command, and U.K. Royal Navy Commodore Paul Dunn, commodore Submarine Service, participated alongside Cavoli to advance Allied cooperation and coordination.

“The undersea capabilities delivered by USS Tennessee and her crew are critical to our integrated deterrence strategy. The strategic reach, stealth, survivability and mobility of an undersea platform is unmatched in the other domains,” Cavoli said. “I had the honor of being underway with the USS Tennessee and her crew. Their professionalism and skill, as they operated one of our nation’s most lethal assets, were exceptional in every way.”

The objective of the commander’s visit was to further the bilateral military coordination with the U.K., underscore U.S. commitment to its Allies, and support the combatant commander’s assurance and deterrence campaign objectives.

USS Tennessee is homeported in Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. It is a launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the U.S. with its most survivable leg of the nuclear triad.

