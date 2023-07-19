07/19/23-HAWAIʻI STATE PARKS TO CLOSE FOR ARRIVAL OF TROPICAL STORM CALVIN

HAWAIʻI STATE PARKS TO CLOSE FOR ARRIVAL OF TROPICAL STORM CALVIN

HONOLULU – All 14 Hawaiʻi Island State Parks and campsites will close at 4 p.m. today and will remain closed tomorrow in anticipation of Tropical Storm Calvin. All DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) offices will also be closed tomorrow. Parks will reopen following assessments of any damage.

Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW)’s Keanakolu and Ainapo cabins are now closed on Hawai’i Island. Waimanu campground is also closed. The Muliwai trail to Waimanu and Waipio Valley Road are closed. Residents and visitors should stay home until after the storm. DOFAW crews will assess the lands, trails, facilities and manage for hazards after the storm passes. Residents should be cautious of hazards and report them to DOFAW at 808-974-4221.

The National Weather Service forecasts that Tropical Storm Calvin will likely move into the eastern half of the state from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning near Hawaiʻi Island, then pass on a westerly track south of Maui County, Oʻahu, and Kauaʻi.

Heavy rain is expected on Hawaiʻi Island and a Tropical Storm warning is in effect for Hawaiʻi county. A high surf warning is also in effect and dangerous ocean conditions are expected for the Big Island.

The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) does not have any anticipated closures, but staff on Hawaiʻi Island are working with any boaters that may have questions.

High winds can cause vessels moored or anchored offshore to break from moorings, drag anchors, go adrift, or run aground.

Vessels may sink if bilge pump batteries fail. DOBOR recommends doubling up on lines and safely deploying a second anchor. Boat owners are urged to verify that vessels’ cabins are sealed, and bilge pumps are operable with fully charged batteries.

Please take all necessary precautions to protect yourself, your vessel, and our natural resources.

Boaters should continue to monitor the system https://www.weather.gov/hfo

To request a refund due to DSP campsite closures email [email protected].

