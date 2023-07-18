Overdose Outreach Teams Extended in Regina

CANADA, July 18 - Released on July 18, 2023

A pilot program to help people reduce their risk of overdose and other drug-related harms is being extended.

Overdose Outreach Teams in Regina will continue for another six months to further develop the outreach process and expand the reach of the teams.

The teams are comprised of a mental health and addictions counsellor from the Saskatchewan Health Authority and a primary care paramedic from Regina Fire Services. They provide short-term counselling while connecting individuals who have recently experienced an overdose with other agencies for long-term needs, including mental health and addictions services, housing, medical intervention and financial services.

Anyone can refer a person to Overdose Outreach Team services, including family members, police, firefighters, EMS and health professionals. Client consent is needed in each case.

Referral forms and phone numbers can be found at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/health/accessing-health-care-services/mental-health-and-addictions-support-services/overdose-information-and-prevention/overdose-outreach-teams.

The Overdose Outreach Teams launched last December as part of the Saskatchewan Drug Task Force initiative. The pilot will be reviewed once it is complete to help determine next steps.

