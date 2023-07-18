Government Releases Recommendations from Independent Review of Prince Albert Police Service Operations

CANADA, July 18 - Released on July 18, 2023

The Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is releasing the recommendations resulting from a special inquiry into the operations of the Prince Albert Police Service.

The special inquiry was ordered by Minister of Corrections and Policing Christine Tell on November 8, 2022, pursuant to section 88 of The Police Act, 1990, and was conducted by Rod Knecht & Associates Ltd. The inquiry was completed in the spring of 2023, at which point a report and forty-five recommendations were submitted to the Minister.

"The recommendations identified a number of areas for improvement within the Prince Albert Police Service," Tell said. "Government is working with the Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners, the interim Chief, and the Prince Albert Police Association to implement these recommendations and move forward so the people of Prince Albert can be confident in the service's ability to keep them and their community safe."

Recommendations include, but are not limited to, the creation of an annual strategic plan; steps that can be taken to improve the relationship between the Board of Police Commissioners and the Prince Albert Police Association; increased education around the duties and responsibilities of members of the Board of Police Commissioners; and clearly defined processes and training around discipline, human resources, and best practices in policing.

The full list of recommendations can be found below.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Noel BusseCorrections, Policing and Public SafetyRegina, SKPhone: 306-787-8959Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca