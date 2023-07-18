Six Individuals Named as the 2023 Saskatchewan Order of Merit Recipients

CANADA, July 18 - Released on July 18, 2023

Today Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty announced the names of six outstanding individuals who will become the next recipients of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, the province's highest honour. These medal recipients will be invested with the Order at a formal ceremony in Saskatoon on Sept. 27, 2023.

"These Saskatchewan Order of Merit recipients have taken on challenges and dedicated themselves to making positive change in their communities," Mirasty said. "Their efforts have made a remarkable impact on our province and its people. I wish to congratulate and express my gratitude to each of the recipients for years of contributions and commitment."

The 2023 Saskatchewan Order of Merit recipients are:

Al Anderson, Saskatoon

Nora Cummings, S.V.M., Saskatoon

Neal Hardy, Hudson Bay

Pierre Hucl, Saskatoon

Don Meikle, Saskatoon

Jacqueline Tisher, Regina

The Saskatchewan Order of Merit was established in 1985 to celebrate excellence and achievement by Saskatchewan citizens. To date, 266 individuals have been invested with the Order in appreciation of their significant contributions in areas such as agriculture, business, industry, community leadership, public service, art, research and volunteering. The Saskatchewan Order of Merit is recognized in the Canadian Honours System and members of the Order are entitled to use the post-nominal letters S.O.M.

For more information about the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, or to nominate someone, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

