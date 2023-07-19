Courtier Immobilier Sherbrooke Matthieu Pépin Announces 6 Hours Of Free Moving With E-Rick Démenagéurs Inc.

Sherbrooke, Quebec – Real Estate broker who sells residences in Sherbrooke and its surroundings, Matthieu Pépin, has announced 6 hours of free moving services from E-Rick Démenagéurs Inc. that includes access to a moving truck, transportation and 2 professional movers.

This moving service offered by courtier immobilier Sherbrooke Matthieu Pépin will be paid in its entirety or partially (depending on the distance) to help clients have an easy and stress-free move to Sherbrooke and surrounding locations, such as Lennoxville, Rock-Forest, Saint-Élie-d’Orford, Bromptonville and Deauville.

Matthieu Pépin said, “Believing in the importance of details and listening, I am happy to support my clients in order to defend their interests. I guide buyers and sellers and explain the market to them so that they can seize the opportunities available to them. I like to think outside the box and give personalized service to each of them. At the negotiation table, I make sure that my clients are effectively represented and know how to put their interests before mine!”

Leading Real Estate Services

The city of Sherbrooke is located about 130 km from Montreal and about 50 km from the American border and is home to the University of Sherbrooke, the University Hospital Center of Sherbrooke, and the Lac Des Nations.

Known as a leading real estate agent in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada and as a pleasant, smiling person to be around, Matthieu Pépin is passionate about helping his clients find the residence of their dreams in a region of Quebec that is very popular for its beauty and tranquillity.

With extensive knowledge of Sherbrooke and its neighbouring boroughs, as well as Ascot-Corner, Austin, Ayers-Cliff, East-Angus, Fleurimont, Magog, North-Hatley, Orford, Saint-Denis-de-Brompton, Saint-François-Xavier-de-Brompton, Sainte -Catherine-de-Hatley, Stoke, Val-Joli, Valcourt and Windsor, Matthieu Pépin offers a selection of real estate services. These include:

Market valuation at the right price

at the right price Research with town planning services and land registration

services and Tips for Home Staging

Photos taken by professional photographer

Drone pictures

Marketing on Centris , REALTOR , REMAX website and on courtiersherbrooke.ca

, website and on Advertising on social media

Organizing visits to a client’s property

Negotiation with potential buyers

Attendance at the inspection

Follow-up of the fulfilment of the conditions following the acceptance of a promise to purchase

Additionally, Courtier Immobilier Sherbrooke Matthieu Pépin | Remax Sherbrooke’s new 6 hours of free moving services from E-Rick Démenagéurs Inc. provides clients with a full moving service at a reduced or fully covered cost.

This moving service simplifies the moving process and allows household owners and their (non-professional) friends to assist with the move, allocate accurate moving times and estimate the number of hours required to carry out the move and the best time for the moving company to complete the job.

About Courtier Immobilier Sherbrooke Matthieu Pepin | REMAX Sherbrooke

Courtier Immobilier Sherbrooke Matthieu Pépin is a real estate broker based in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, who assists his clients in selling their properties by providing a range of professional, friendly, and trusted real estate services, such as research into town planning services and land registration, follow-up of the fulfilment of the conditions following the acceptance of a promise to purchase and Negotiation with potential buyers.

More information

To find out more about Courtier Immobilier Sherbrooke Matthieu Pépin | REMAX Sherbrooke and his announcement of 6 hours of free moving services from E-Rick Démenagéurs Inc., please visit his website at https://courtiersherbrooke.ca/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/courtier-immobilier-sherbrooke-matthieu-pepin-announces-6-hours-of-free-moving-with-e-rick-demenageurs-inc/

About Courtier Immobilier Sherbrooke Matthieu Pepin | REMAX Sherbrooke

Real Estate Broker in Sherbrooke for the purchase or sale of properties. Houses, land, chalets, discover the properties for sale in the region.

Contact Courtier Immobilier Sherbrooke Matthieu Pepin | REMAX Sherbrooke

157 boul. Jacques-Cartier Sud

Sherbrooke

Quebce J1J2Z4

Canada

819-212-2822

Website: https://courtiersherbrooke.ca/