François Deschamps Launches Management Coaching and Career Coaching Services That Use Neuroscience And His Corporate Expertise

Quebec, Canada – François Deschamps is proud to announce the launch of his coaching de gestion (management coaching) and coaching de carrière (career coaching services) that utilize neuroscience and his years of corporate expertise to help professionals and managers to perform better in their roles.

Based in Quebec, Canada, François Deschamps utilizes his experience as a speaker for serious organizations and drive to create a great culture, as well as a range of tried and tested strategies, such as ‘The Blue Ocean Strategy,’ ‘The Equation of Change’, ‘Learn to Unlearn to Learn Better’ and effective stress management techniques, to help fix self-sabotage patterns that create both personal and professional problems and prevent people from reaching their goals.

François Deschamps said, “Successful people repeat a few simple actions every day. Whereas unsuccessful people repeat a few errors in judgment every day. My mission is to create coaching programs, training and tools adapted for entrepreneurs, managers and anyone aiming for excellence in their field.”

Benefits of Career Coaching

The coaching de carrière (career coaching) services offered by François Deschamps can optimize an individual’s income, their outlook on life and provide several key career benefits, including:

Clarification of objectives: A career coach helps to clearly define professional objectives. Skills enhancement: A career coach supports individuals in developing and refining their skills. Stress management: A career coach supports individuals in stress management and work-life balance. Increase in self-confidence: A career coach helps develop self-confidence. Leadership development: A career coach can help develop leadership skills. Navigating career transitions: A career coach helps navigate career transitions, whether promotions, career changes or retirement. Improved working relationships: A career coach supports individuals in order to improve their working relationships, whether it is with their colleagues, superiors or subordinates. Development of resilience: A career coach supports individuals in developing their capacity for resilience in the face of challenges and setbacks.

To achieve these benefits, François Deschamps uses a variety of reliable strategies and techniques, such as:

The Blue Ocean Strategy

This strategy works by changing the way a corporate team operates to optimize the performance of the entire company.

The Blue Ocean strategy aims to relaunch activity in a market deemed to be saturated and hyper-competitive, with limited growth prospects. This unique strategy challenges the company not to seek to adapt to economic trends but to create these trends. In this blue ocean, the company will evolve without a competitive war because it will be the only one to evolve there.

The transformation of a business within the framework of the Blue Ocean strategy, therefore, involves the following four pillars:

The strategic transformation Technological transformation reputation and security Seamless integration of all new systems

The Equation of Change

Organizations must prepare for new practices and a new reality. Under these conditions, achieving success remains quite complex. Certain determining factors will then allow companies to reduce the negative impacts in the short, medium and long term.

François Deschamps looks at a selection of crucial company aspects to implement his ‘Equation of Change’ strategy, including:

Human, Business and New Technologies

Sharing the Corporate Vision

Setting Up Incentives

Development of New Skills

Access to Necessary Resources

Preparation of the Action Plan

